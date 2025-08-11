"He was so proud": Fans emotional as BTS' Taehyung reveals he quietly cried watching Jungkook's first post-military performance at j-hope's HOTS tour

On August 11, 2025, W Korea released a new YouTube video featuring Taehyung, titled First reveal! V’s treasured items in Paris - Why BTS V cried at J-Hope’s concert? The video was filmed during his W Korea x Celine September issue shoot in Paris. In the interview, Taehyung opened his bag to show his personal belongings.While the lighthearted segment made fans smile, one moment in particular struck a deeper chord. When talking about attending his fellow members’ solo concerts, the BTS star revealed he became emotional during the finale of j-hope’s Hope On The Street tour in Seoul. The show coincided with BTS’s anniversary, FESTA, this year.He explained that seeing Jungkook join j-hope on stage for their duet &quot;i wonder...&quot; was overwhelming. Notably, it was Jungkook’s first performance since completing his military service. He admitted he quietly shed a tear, feeling proud and moved by the moment. He said,&quot;Actually, I shed a few tears during hobi concert, I quietly shed a tear by myself. During he performance with Jungkook.. I got choked up. I was too embarrassed to say anything.&quot;For Taehyung, watching the youngest member’s return after such a long absence stirred up a wave of emotions. Fans took to social media to share how touched they were by his confession. An X user, @thvgoldenn, wrote,maya @thvgoldennLINKhe was so proud of his baby 😭😭 SOMEBODY KILLME NOWMany wrote about how meaningful it was that Taehyung felt such pride for Jungkook, describing the bond between them as genuine.Fe.D.G @DavyWerLINKThink you missed Jungkook singing? Taehyung missed it even more. That's his baby..🤧MariFenes - 태꾹 @MariFenesLINKHe was and will always be his Jungkookie's supporter #1! 😭💚💜Sandy 𐙚 @kookiefyyLINKTaehyung saying he choked up while watching Jungkook’s duet performance. And it reminds me of his proud smile when Jungkook was recording &quot;My universe&quot;. Jungkookie is Taehyungie hyung’s baby 😭😭JustMe💜💚 @JennyJ22177215LINKALWAYS LOVING AND SO PROUD OF HIS JUNGKOOKIE!💜💚 #V #VxWKorea #VxCELINESome reflected on how rare it is to see idols openly show such raw emotions. Others admitted they were crying just imagining the scene.Solo @SlTlKSLINKA rare crack in his usual composure, an emotion quietly acknowledged, yet wrapped in soft language and self-protection. The moment is pinpointed rather than generalised, signalling how personally it mattered. Enough is shared to let the weight be felt, but the deeper layers staybunny @coffeebwinLINKJUNGKOOK IS LITERALLY HIS BABY IM GONNA CRY𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪 @taegerbearvLINKsame. i didn’t cried during the opening bcs ive seen hobi a month before already, but when jungkook came out, tears flowing down my cheeksTaehyung’s latest activities and FESTA 2025 highlightsThe W Korea video also revealed more about Taehyung’s current life. He shared quirky bedtime thoughts, his favorite cologne, and the Celine “Smile Bag” he recently carried from Seoul to Los Angeles. He also talked about music and his fellow BTS members. He revealed he has been rewatching Breaking Bad, enjoys streaming shows on Netflix and Disney+, and even carries melatonin to help with late-night overthinking.🌧️ @laughkpopLINKTaehyung recommended &quot; Breaking Bad &quot; he rewatching it all over againEarlier this month, Taehyung made headlines with six striking W Korea covers for the September issue. It was his first major fashion spread since his military discharge. Shot in collaboration with Celine, the editorial showcased him in pieces from the brand’s Spring 2026 Printemps collection. These were the same pieces he previewed in Paris in July. As for FESTA 2025, this year’s celebration was extra special. The night was especially significant for fans. After performing with j-hope, Jungkook treated the crowd to his hit single Seven, and Jin later joined the pair for Jamais Vu.This marked the first time in nearly three years that all seven BTS members were together on stage since finishing their enlistments.