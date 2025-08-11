  • home icon
  • "He was so proud": Fans emotional as BTS' Taehyung reveals he quietly cried watching Jungkook's first post-military performance at j-hope's HOTS tour

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 11, 2025 12:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung reveals he cried watching Jungkook’s performance (Images via Instagram/@thv & Weverse)

On August 11, 2025, W Korea released a new YouTube video featuring Taehyung, titled First reveal! V’s treasured items in Paris - Why BTS V cried at J-Hope’s concert? The video was filmed during his W Korea x Celine September issue shoot in Paris. In the interview, Taehyung opened his bag to show his personal belongings.

While the lighthearted segment made fans smile, one moment in particular struck a deeper chord. When talking about attending his fellow members’ solo concerts, the BTS star revealed he became emotional during the finale of j-hope’s Hope On The Street tour in Seoul. The show coincided with BTS’s anniversary, FESTA, this year.

He explained that seeing Jungkook join j-hope on stage for their duet "i wonder..." was overwhelming. Notably, it was Jungkook’s first performance since completing his military service. He admitted he quietly shed a tear, feeling proud and moved by the moment. He said,

"Actually, I shed a few tears during hobi concert, I quietly shed a tear by myself. During he performance with Jungkook.. I got choked up. I was too embarrassed to say anything."
For Taehyung, watching the youngest member’s return after such a long absence stirred up a wave of emotions. Fans took to social media to share how touched they were by his confession. An X user, @thvgoldenn, wrote,

Many wrote about how meaningful it was that Taehyung felt such pride for Jungkook, describing the bond between them as genuine.

Some reflected on how rare it is to see idols openly show such raw emotions. Others admitted they were crying just imagining the scene.

Taehyung’s latest activities and FESTA 2025 highlights

The W Korea video also revealed more about Taehyung’s current life. He shared quirky bedtime thoughts, his favorite cologne, and the Celine “Smile Bag” he recently carried from Seoul to Los Angeles. He also talked about music and his fellow BTS members.

He revealed he has been rewatching Breaking Bad, enjoys streaming shows on Netflix and Disney+, and even carries melatonin to help with late-night overthinking.

Earlier this month, Taehyung made headlines with six striking W Korea covers for the September issue. It was his first major fashion spread since his military discharge. Shot in collaboration with Celine, the editorial showcased him in pieces from the brand’s Spring 2026 Printemps collection. These were the same pieces he previewed in Paris in July.

As for FESTA 2025, this year’s celebration was extra special. The night was especially significant for fans. After performing with j-hope, Jungkook treated the crowd to his hit single Seven, and Jin later joined the pair for Jamais Vu.

This marked the first time in nearly three years that all seven BTS members were together on stage since finishing their enlistments.

Edited by Shreya Das
