"THIS IS HISTORICAL"– Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook becomes first Asian soloist with all tracks surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify

On July 18, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that BTS's maknae, Jungkook, became the first Asian soloist to have every one of his original solo tracks cross 100 million streams on Spotify.

Ad

With 18 tracks now past the milestone, he joined only two others globally, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, who have achieved the same with their full solo discographies.

The final addition was i wonder…, The track was his collaboration with fellow BTS member j-hope. Jungkook’s discography includes songs from his debut album Golden, as well as earlier digital releases and collaborations.

Notably, the singer had just one solo album released in November 2023 before enlisting in the military. After his album release, he was enlisted in the military in December 2025 and was recently discharged in June 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans wasted no time in celebrating online. Many expressed pride in his track record and praised the strength of his music. An X user, @fkubluehouse, wrote,

"Jungkook joins Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as the ONLY ARTISTS to have all of the songs in their discography surpass 100 million streams. THIS IS HISTORICAL!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media platforms were filled with celebratory messages. Fans called him the “global pop star” and “a giant popstar.” Others highlighted the uniqueness of the achievement for an Asian soloist.

"Congratulations global pop star jungkook," a fan commented.

"That's incredible for Jungkook! Being the first and only Asian soloist with every original song hitting 100 million Spotify streams is such a massive flex. So proud of his global impact!," an X user wrote.

Ad

"The man has an immaculate discography. Main pop boy for a reason," another one said.

"A Giant POPSTAR Indeed," a fan exclaimed.

His fans hailed it as a defining moment for both the singer and Asian representation in global pop music. They praised his solo debut album, GOLDEN, for its hit tracks.

"GOLDEN THE ABSOLUTE ICON OF AN ALBUM THAY YOU ARE," a fan exclaimed.

Ad

"This is what happens when you have good music and real talent," an X user mentioned.

"When all your songs are hits >>>>>," another one added.

All 18 Jungkook songs with 100M+ streams and his latest record-breaking streaks

Here is the full list of Jungkook’s 18 solo tracks. These also include collaborations, that have crossed the 100 million stream mark on Spotify as of July 2025:

Ad

Seven (feat. Latto)

Standing Next to You

Left and Right (with Charlie Puth)

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

Dreamers (FIFA World Cup soundtrack)

Stay Alive (produced by SUGA)

Still With You

Yes or No

Never Let Go

Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake)

TOO MUCH

Hate You

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

My You

Somebody

Too Sad to Dance

Shot Glass of Tears

i wonder... (with j-hope)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, his solo single Seven spent over 100 weeks on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. It’s the first time an Asian soloist has reached such longevity on these charts. The track also holds the record for the fastest and first Asian song to surpass 2.4 billion streams on Spotify. It still ranks among the top 80 most-streamed songs of all time.

Additionally, on July 15, he made a surprise return with a new Instagram handle, @mnijungkook. Without posting a single photo or updating his profile, he gained over 7.1 million followers in 24 hours. He made this account for a joint livestream with BTS members V, RM, Jimin, and j-hope.

Ad

Following his discharge from the military in June 2025, the singer is currently in Los Angeles with the rest of BTS. The group is preparing for their highly anticipated full-group comeback in Spring 2026. The group is also planning a world tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More