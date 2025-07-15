"The Most Impactful Asian Artist"— Fans react as Jungkook's KPop Demon Hunters mention during live prompts Netflix header change & creators' reactions

Netflix recently changed the bio and cover image of their official X account to reference BTS' Jungkook. This update came after the BTS star revealed he watched their hit animated movie KPop Demon Hunters.

On July 15, fans noticed that Netflix had swapped their cover photo for a screenshot of the BTS star from his July 14 Weverse live stream. However, the photo has now been changed. The bio, however, reads:

"jungkook watched kpop demon hunters"

During the livestream in question, Jungkook casually mentioned that he had watched the Netflix original. He also played Soda Pop, one of the movie's songs, which led him to spontaneously watch a few scenes from the film in front of the fans.

Notably, one moment that seemed to have resonated with him was near the end of the movie, where Jinu sacrificed himself for Rumi. Jungkook admitted that the emotional build-up of the scene made him teary-eyed.

The fact that he watched and commented on the movie caused a stir online, with even Netflix and the movie's directors acknowledging it publicly through their social media accounts.

Director Maggie Kang wrote:

"He's really having fun watching it lol"

The other director, Chris Appelhans, retweeted a tweet of the idol watching the movie on the live stream with the crying emoji. Meanwhile, writer Hannah McMechan shared a couple of Instagram stories with the captions:

"do u guys even understand what this means to me?" and "he is LOCKED IN"

This moment highlighted the BTS star's influence and the impact he has on netizens. Fans took to X to share their reactions to the same.

"Haha, even me I watched it after Jungkook live yesterday. Truly the Most Impactful Asian Artist," one fan tweeted.

Fans couldn't help but proudly share their excitement on X.

"Yeah, now the whole world is going to watch it. KING," a fan said.

"Netflix suddenly forgot that they have more shows than KDH," another fan jokingly said.

"Put it for 2 mins and changed it oh they wanted that jungkook validation & attention from us, they got it & changed lol," a fan commented.

Fans even jokingly mentioned that Netflix was a fan of the idol.

"Netflix is so whipped for BTS," a fan remarked.

"It's Jungkook's impact accept it or not," another fan commented.

"Cause at the end of the day, everyone needs Jungkook's validation," another fan wrote.

Jungkook treats fans with multiple livestreams over 2 days

Jungkook has been the most active BTS member over the past couple of days, delighting fans with back-to-back livestreams. On July 14, he treated fans to two Weverse livestreams, one of which was his first solo livestream post-military. During the livestreams, he even sang karaoke for fans, like he used to before military enlistment.

Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has been consistently garnering attention from viewers globally with songs like Soda Pop charting across multiple platforms. The Standing Next to You singer treated fans to his cover of the Saja Boys song during the stream.

He also confessed that he had watched the animated drama and shared his thoughts on the movie.

"I watched KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and I cried. I cried at the end. When they were doing with the Saja Boys and when [Rumi] said that she was going to make a Honmoon by herself and ran into the stadium. And I went 'Oh!' and [tears] dropped," he said, as translated from Korean.

Apart from the BTS star, many other celebrities have also sung Soda Pop or joined in on its dance challenge.

On July 15, the idol announced his return to Instagram with a new account. He used the username "mnijungkook," which stands for "My Name Is Jungkook." The name soon became a trending hashtag on X. This marks his official return to the platform after two long years since deleting his previous account in 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates.

