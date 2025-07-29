On July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung mentioned during a Weverse live that he has recently been interested in Formula 1. The K-pop idol asked for YouTube recommendations, saying he’s been watching movie breakdowns, drama reactions, travel vlogs, food tips, and F1 videos.&quot;Please recommend some YT channels for me that are good to watch. These days, I like movie reviews, series reviews, travel and restaurant recommendation, and F1, and like that,&quot; the 29-year-old said (translated via @taehyvngpics).Shortly after the fan account posted the translation, the official X account of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, which has over 5 million followers, responded. They tagged BTS and BIGHIT, writing:“Eeek Taehyung likes F1 😁 @BTS_twt @bts_bighit please forward our YT for him 💜.”Fans replied by sharing the K-pop idol's Spotify profile in return. They noted that they already stream his songs and follow him on the platform. When another admirer asked Mercedes to name their favorite V's track. The account responded:“Hmm probably Slow Dancing or Love Me Again 🫰.”The internet is reacting to this crossover, discussing the Winter Bear singer's &quot;impact&quot; and &quot;influence.&quot; One X user commented:&quot;OMG THIS IS WHAT WE CALLED INFLUENCE, IMPACT!!! KIM TAEHYUNG, THE KING THAT YOU ARESKDDSJK💥🔥.&quot; taefocusonhimself🥳🤘 @taedgaflmaoLINKOMG THIS IS WHAT WE CALLED INFLUENCE, IMPACT!!! KIM TAEHYUNG, THE KING THAT YOU ARESKDDSJK💥🔥Fans are now eagerly waiting to find out which Formula 1 team and driver the BTS member supports.&quot;I’m holding my breath waiting to know which team is his favourite&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;TAEHYUNG I BEG OF YOU, W H O IS YOUR TEAM AND DRIVER, REVEAL IS POST HASTE,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;I wonder what team/driver he reps,&quot; a person shared.Meanwhile, others are debating who Taehyung should support in Formula 1.&quot;Taehyung listen to me u should support Max he is the goat of f1 listen to me no other drivers except max and charles mostly NO MCLAREN, a viewer noted.&quot;Honestly even if he doesn't get into the verstappenism i need him to like ANYONE except the papayas and george,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Dear God please don't let him be a McLaren fan please please please please pleaaaaase,&quot; a netizen said.BTS’ Taehyung hints about a mysterious August drop in Weverse liveBTS’ V went live in a surprise broadcast and gave fans a quick heads-up about a potential new drop next month, stating:&quot;Actually in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see.&quot;Just yesterday, V posted three pixelated images on his Instagram Stories, @thv—one of a jacket, another of a European-style building, and one of himself holding a white flower in his mouth. Many believe the images hint at an upcoming Vogue cover shoot, especially since the magazine’s contributing editor, Lisa Love, followed him on Instagram earlier this month.Additionally, BTS' V shared that he had considered starting a personal YouTube channel, possibly featuring travel diaries or vlogs. However, he ultimately decided against it, saying it felt &quot;too obvious.&quot;