"Taehyung is so legendary"- Internet reacts as BTS' V's Coca-Cola ambassadorship sparks new art trend with photocards, mugs, keychains, & more

On July 31, 2025, Coca-Cola Korea officially announced BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero. The reveal came with a set of striking promotional photos and teaser videos that instantly captivated fans online.Following the reveal, fans responded with a creative surge that has quickly evolved into a visual trend online. A new wave of fan art emerged almost immediately after Coca-Cola Korea's announcement. They quickly used the campaign’s aesthetic of a red-white-black color palette aligned with the Coca-Cola branding and the sleek retro vibes to fuel their creations.Inspired by BTS' V's visuals from the official campaign with a red Coca-Cola Zero can in hand, many began designing their own merchandise. These elements have been reimagined across numerous formats, including custom photocards, printed mugs, laminated stickers, acrylic keychains, and digital edits. Some fans also have incorporated his image into framed posters or card templates.Social media platforms were soon flooded with fan-made merchandise inspired by his Coca-Cola campaign. The trend quickly gained traction, with fan-made content being widely shared. For fans, the trend reflected their deep admiration for Taehyung and the idol's impact. One fan commented,&quot;What is i should can be saying , really I can’t believe what I seen Taehyung is so legendary person in our live , really I love him so much.&quot;The enthusiasm led to widespread calls for official Coca-Cola x BTS' V merchandise, with many taking to online platforms to express their admiration and hopes.&quot;I just LOVE how taehyung becoming coca-cola korea’s ambassador unlocked a whole new era. everyone instantly went feral in the cutest, most artsy way — making their own pcs, mugs, stickers, keychains, everything creative geniuses fr y’all are so talented, I’m obsessed,&quot; said this netizen.&quot;@CocaCola take notes. We fans want #KimTaehyung merch for Coca-Cola all over the world. We want it all, photocards, bottles and cans with KimTaehyung’s name on it and more. Not just in Korea but worldwide,&quot; posted one more fan.&quot;Taehyung's fans make pretty merchandise. I saw someone who made a photocard. It would be nice if we could open something like Taetae Market and collectively purchase the merchandise we make, but it'd be difficult since we all live in different countries. There's a lot I want. The small but precious fan merchandise is high quality and pretty,&quot; mentioned this X user.Social media platforms have been flooded with passionate requests urging Coca-Cola to officially release merchandise featuring BTS' V, particularly photocards.&quot;This is a really great idea. Coca-Cola, please make a photocard after seeing this,&quot; read a comment from a fan.&quot;Coca-Cola, please tell me this will become a reality? We need photocards of Taehyung, the Coca-Cola Zero ambassador, all over the world. I beg you, do something, Coca-Cola,&quot; shared an X user.&quot;I really hope Coca-Cola would release Taehyung's photocards like this,&quot; posted one fan.&quot;I swear I would start drinking/buying Coca-Cola if they would put those cards in!&quot; added this fan.Coca-Cola praises BTS' V's charisma and stage presence calling it perfect fit for brand identityAs reported by The Korea Economic Daily, a Coca-Cola representative highlighted the synergy between BTS' V and the brand, talking about the collaboration. He noted that the idol's stage presence and charisma align well with Coca-Cola’s image. The spokesperson emphasized that Taehyung embodies the qualities that define the brand’s identity, saying,“V brings a powerful energy on stage and an effortlessly trendy charm offstage. He’s a perfect match for the spirit of Coca-Cola — bold, free, and magnetic.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is Taehyung's first commercial endorsement since his discharge from the military.Meanwhile, BTS' V is set to appear on the cover of Sure Magazine’s August 2025 Special Issue No. 149, which will be released in digital format. He will also grace the cover of W Korea's Volume 9, September 2025 edition.