  "Change policies about the elitism"- Bethenny Frankel reacts to Jennifer Lopez being denied entry into a Chanel store in Turkey 

“Change policies about the elitism”- Bethenny Frankel reacts to Jennifer Lopez being denied entry into a Chanel store in Turkey 

By Devangee
Published Aug 09, 2025 18:34 GMT
Jennifer Lopez perform in Istanbul - Source: Getty
Jennifer Lopez perform in Istanbul (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lopez, 56, reportedly remained unfazed after being denied entry into a Chanel store in Istanbul earlier this week. The incident, as confirmed by multiple Turkish media outlets, took place on Monday, August 4, 2025, according to Billboard on August 8, 2025. At the time, Lopez was shopping in the Istinye Park mall ahead of her August 5, 2025 headline performance at Istanbul’s Yenikapi Festival Park.

According to reports, a security guard told her the boutique was at capacity and asked her to leave. Jennifer Lopez allegedly replied, “OK, no problem,” and calmly walked away. Later, store security reportedly invited her back in, but she declined.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel, 54, weighed in on the incident via TikTok on Friday, August 8, 2025, comparing Jennifer Lopez’s experience to her own at Chanel, saying,

“I don’t think that Chanel should change any policies for public people.I think they should change policies about the elitism and the way they treat someone daring to enter into their kingdom, thus making them feel inferior.”
Bethenny Frankel talks about her own Chanel experience

In a TikTok, Bethenny Frankel also spoke about a similar moment when she was turned away from Chanel without an appointment, as reported by US Weekly. Frankel said that when she went to the store, she was turned away by security for not having an appointment, saying:

"When I went to Chanel, I looked like an absolute train wreck, and they definitely wouldn’t have known who I was".
She further suggested Jennifer Lopez, likely “looking like a glamazon,” might have faced a similar lack of recognition, or maybe the store was in fact full. However, Frankel's complaint was about the treatment at the door, not access rules.

Frankel also noted the publicity impact, saying Jennifer Lopez would have been “a customer you would want to have in your store", and also added,

"In 2025, you get more press for not letting J. Lo in than you do if you did."
While Lopez has not publicly commented on the Chanel incident, the way in which she handled the situation has drawn praise for professionalism from fans.

Jennifer Lopez performs in Istanbul on August 5, 2025 (Image via Getty)
Jennifer Lopez performs in Istanbul on August 5, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lopez drops new music on tour

The Chanel moment came during Lopez’s Up All Night: Live in 2025 world tour, which began July 8, 2025, in Pontevedra, Spain, and has traveled through Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Armenia so far. Her final summer dates include August 10, 2025, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and August 12, 2025, in Sardinia, Italy.

Jennifer Lopez’s Istanbul trip followed her 56th birthday celebrations in Turkey. On July 24, 2025, she released her new track titled Birthday, according to Rolling Stone. The track is her first solo single of the year, produced by Rob Bisel.

She marked the day with a party and a real-life recreation of her cake lyric.

“What a gift you all are!” Lopez wrote on Instagram, sharing selfies and birthday snapshots.

At her Antalya show, friend Stevie Mackey reportedly led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” after midnight, according to Rolling Stone on July 24, 2025.

Her current tour will lead into a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, beginning December 31, 2025, for New Year’s Eve, followed by winter and spring dates in 2026.

Beyond music, Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, a Bill Condon-directed musical adaptation featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz. The film is slated for theatrical release on October 10, 2025.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Edited by Udisha
