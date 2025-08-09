“Change policies about the elitism”- Bethenny Frankel reacts to Jennifer Lopez being denied entry into a Chanel store in Turkey 

Jennifer Lopez, 56, reportedly remained unfazed after being denied entry into a Chanel store in Istanbul earlier this week. The incident, as confirmed by multiple Turkish media outlets, took place on Monday, August 4, 2025, according to Billboard on August 8, 2025. At the time, Lopez was shopping in the Istinye Park mall ahead of her August 5, 2025 headline performance at Istanbul’s Yenikapi Festival Park.According to reports, a security guard told her the boutique was at capacity and asked her to leave. Jennifer Lopez allegedly replied, “OK, no problem,” and calmly walked away. Later, store security reportedly invited her back in, but she declined.Reality star Bethenny Frankel, 54, weighed in on the incident via TikTok on Friday, August 8, 2025, comparing Jennifer Lopez’s experience to her own at Chanel, saying,“I don’t think that Chanel should change any policies for public people.I think they should change policies about the elitism and the way they treat someone daring to enter into their kingdom, thus making them feel inferior.”Bethenny Frankel talks about her own Chanel experienceIn a TikTok, Bethenny Frankel also spoke about a similar moment when she was turned away from Chanel without an appointment, as reported by US Weekly. Frankel said that when she went to the store, she was turned away by security for not having an appointment, saying:&quot;When I went to Chanel, I looked like an absolute train wreck, and they definitely wouldn’t have known who I was&quot;.She further suggested Jennifer Lopez, likely “looking like a glamazon,” might have faced a similar lack of recognition, or maybe the store was in fact full. However, Frankel's complaint was about the treatment at the door, not access rules.Frankel also noted the publicity impact, saying Jennifer Lopez would have been “a customer you would want to have in your store&quot;, and also added,&quot;In 2025, you get more press for not letting J. Lo in than you do if you did.&quot;While Lopez has not publicly commented on the Chanel incident, the way in which she handled the situation has drawn praise for professionalism from fans. Jennifer Lopez performs in Istanbul on August 5, 2025 (Image via Getty)Jennifer Lopez drops new music on tourThe Chanel moment came during Lopez’s Up All Night: Live in 2025 world tour, which began July 8, 2025, in Pontevedra, Spain, and has traveled through Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Armenia so far. Her final summer dates include August 10, 2025, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and August 12, 2025, in Sardinia, Italy.Jennifer Lopez’s Istanbul trip followed her 56th birthday celebrations in Turkey. On July 24, 2025, she released her new track titled Birthday, according to Rolling Stone. The track is her first solo single of the year, produced by Rob Bisel.jlo @JLoLINK🎂 BIRTHDAY OUT NOW 🦁https://jlobirthday.lnk.to/l14kQDShe marked the day with a party and a real-life recreation of her cake lyric. “What a gift you all are!” Lopez wrote on Instagram, sharing selfies and birthday snapshots. At her Antalya show, friend Stevie Mackey reportedly led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” after midnight, according to Rolling Stone on July 24, 2025.Her current tour will lead into a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, beginning December 31, 2025, for New Year’s Eve, followed by winter and spring dates in 2026.Beyond music, Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, a Bill Condon-directed musical adaptation featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz. The film is slated for theatrical release on October 10, 2025.