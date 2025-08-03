  • home icon
  • Movies
  • When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Aug 03, 2025 08:02 GMT
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere (Image via threads/spidermanmovie)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere (Image via threads/spidermanmovie)

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are set to reintroduce the long-awaited Spider-Man collaboration with their upcoming entry, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie takes place in Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is a follow-up to the story depicted in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), set after Peter Parker faces an emotional hangover while dealing with what has happened in that film.

Ad

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The forthcoming project, starring Tom Holland, alters the tone and character progression as the protagonist deals with "street-level" crimes. Here are all the updates we have on the plot line, trailer, and cast of the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly starts filming in Glasgow, Scotland

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned in the X post shared on @SpiderManMovie on August 2, 2025, the upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 31 next year. It will have a global theatrical release through Marvel Studios as well as Sony Pictures banners. According to Glasgow Times, filming began in early August 2025 and includes a major shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, which is doubling as the city of New York.

As of now, no streaming service has been confirmed regarding the digital release of the film. Its streaming release would depend on the length of its theatrical window and digital sales period.

Ad

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

The plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues the events of the transformative ending of No Way Home, when Peter Parker surrendered his identity to save his loved ones. The movie title is a direct reference to the comic book arc Brand New Day, which also follows Peter in a new chapter of his life after resetting the status quo.

Ad
First, look at Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image via spidermanmovie)
First, look at Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image via spidermanmovie)

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the narrative shift means returning to the origins of the character, with the focus on street-level crime, opposed to multiversal and world-ending crises. Feige explained in a roundtable discussion with GamesRadar+ and other media outlets on July 21, 2025:

Ad
"I think there's a promise at the end of No Way Home that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man,"

He added:

"It's him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city and dealing with, for lack of [a] better [term], street-level crime as opposed to world-ending events that he faced when working with the other characters,"
Ad

In a significant twist, Peter will also be teaming with another legendary Marvel antihero, the Punisher. Their interaction is likely to address ethical opposites and contrasts between the ideas concerning justice. The setting seems to be set at the last of the year 2027, a year or more before the events portrayed in later films such as Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Marvel releases official teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

youtube-cover
Ad

The teaser of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was finally released on August 1, 2025, coinciding with the annual Spider-Man Day celebration. The teaser offers the fans a glimpse of the new Peter costume, a retro red-and-blue outfit with raised black webbing, reminiscent of the main comics aesthetic.

Although the teaser fails to show significant plot points, it rekindles excitement around the protagonist's future. Based on the usual promotional schedules of Marvel, a full trailer is expected to debut in early 2026, possibly alongside another major MCU release.

Ad

Cast and characters of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon at the SiriusXM&#039;s Town Hall on December 10, 2021. (Image via Getty)
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon at the SiriusXM's Town Hall on December 10, 2021. (Image via Getty)

The cast is headed by Tom Holland, who reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon portray their respective roles - MJ and Ned Leeds. Jon Bernthal comes on the silver screen as Frank Castle / The Punisher, a character who appears as both the co-lead and the moral opposite of Peter.

Ad

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, and continues the process of incorporating the Netflix heroes into the primary MCU. The character is said to be involved in action scenes as well as moral discussions with both Spider-Man and the Punisher.

Main cast:

  • Tom Holland - Peter Parker / Spider-Man
  • Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle / The Punisher
  • Zendaya - Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson
  • Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Supporting cast:

  • Jacob Batalon-Ned Leeds
  • Sadie Sink-Role undisclosed
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - Role undisclosed
Ad

Additional casting:

  • Mark Ruffalo - Bruce Banner / Hulk
  • Michael Mando - Mac Gargan / Scorpion (recurring villain in Homecoming)
  • J. K. Simmons - J. Jonah Jameson (return to MCU continuity)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About the author
Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications