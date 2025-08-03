When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are set to reintroduce the long-awaited Spider-Man collaboration with their upcoming entry, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie takes place in Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is a follow-up to the story depicted in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), set after Peter Parker faces an emotional hangover while dealing with what has happened in that film.Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The forthcoming project, starring Tom Holland, alters the tone and character progression as the protagonist deals with &quot;street-level&quot; crimes. Here are all the updates we have on the plot line, trailer, and cast of the movie.Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly starts filming in Glasgow, ScotlandAs mentioned in the X post shared on @SpiderManMovie on August 2, 2025, the upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 31 next year. It will have a global theatrical release through Marvel Studios as well as Sony Pictures banners. According to Glasgow Times, filming began in early August 2025 and includes a major shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, which is doubling as the city of New York.As of now, no streaming service has been confirmed regarding the digital release of the film. Its streaming release would depend on the length of its theatrical window and digital sales period.What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?The plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues the events of the transformative ending of No Way Home, when Peter Parker surrendered his identity to save his loved ones. The movie title is a direct reference to the comic book arc Brand New Day, which also follows Peter in a new chapter of his life after resetting the status quo.First, look at Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image via spidermanmovie)According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the narrative shift means returning to the origins of the character, with the focus on street-level crime, opposed to multiversal and world-ending crises. Feige explained in a roundtable discussion with GamesRadar+ and other media outlets on July 21, 2025:&quot;I think there's a promise at the end of No Way Home that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man,&quot;He added:&quot;It's him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city and dealing with, for lack of [a] better [term], street-level crime as opposed to world-ending events that he faced when working with the other characters,&quot;In a significant twist, Peter will also be teaming with another legendary Marvel antihero, the Punisher. Their interaction is likely to address ethical opposites and contrasts between the ideas concerning justice. The setting seems to be set at the last of the year 2027, a year or more before the events portrayed in later films such as Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.Marvel releases official teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New DayThe teaser of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was finally released on August 1, 2025, coinciding with the annual Spider-Man Day celebration. The teaser offers the fans a glimpse of the new Peter costume, a retro red-and-blue outfit with raised black webbing, reminiscent of the main comics aesthetic.Although the teaser fails to show significant plot points, it rekindles excitement around the protagonist's future. Based on the usual promotional schedules of Marvel, a full trailer is expected to debut in early 2026, possibly alongside another major MCU release.Cast and characters of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon at the SiriusXM's Town Hall on December 10, 2021. (Image via Getty)The cast is headed by Tom Holland, who reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon portray their respective roles - MJ and Ned Leeds. Jon Bernthal comes on the silver screen as Frank Castle / The Punisher, a character who appears as both the co-lead and the moral opposite of Peter.Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, and continues the process of incorporating the Netflix heroes into the primary MCU. The character is said to be involved in action scenes as well as moral discussions with both Spider-Man and the Punisher.Main cast:Tom Holland - Peter Parker / Spider-ManJon Bernthal - Frank Castle / The PunisherZendaya - Michelle &quot;MJ&quot; Jones-WatsonCharlie Cox - Matt Murdock / DaredevilSupporting cast:Jacob Batalon-Ned LeedsSadie Sink-Role undisclosedLiza Colón-Zayas - Role undisclosedAdditional casting:Mark Ruffalo - Bruce Banner / HulkMichael Mando - Mac Gargan / Scorpion (recurring villain in Homecoming)J. K. Simmons - J. Jonah Jameson (return to MCU continuity)Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.