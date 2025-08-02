Is Mark Ruffalo returning for Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Yes, Mark Ruffalo is officially confirmed to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highly anticipated fourth part of the Tom Holland-led MCU Spider-Man saga. He will return as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, in the upcoming superhero film.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo will return to the part he played in The Avengers (2012) and has since played in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This marks his first major live‑action on-screen return since She‑Hulk and a cameo in Shang‑Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).Ruffalo's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day places Bruce Banner in direct contact with Spider-Man for the first time in the MCU, suggesting a narrative that might combine superheroic clash with scientific cooperation under Peter Parker's storyline.Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna &amp; Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026. Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker in the film, with Jacob Batalon and Zendaya reprising their roles as Ned Leeds and MJ, respectively. Moreover, Jon Bernthal will play Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher.Mark Ruffalo returns as The Hulk in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New DayMark Ruffalo as The Hulk/Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame (Image via JioHotstar)The forthcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark a new chapter in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover storytelling since it will be the first time the Hulk and Spider-Man meet together on screen.Mark Ruffalo's portrayal of Hulk in this project will be his tenth appearance in the MCU since his debut in The Avengers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is confirmed to return in a significant role, not simply a cameo, and the story arc is expected to go beyond a brief mention.Spider‑Man: Brand New Day takes its title from the 2008 comic arc, follows Peter as he starts over after No Way Home, when the world has forgotten him. Kevin Feige has referred to a grounded, street-level plot in which Peter establishes a new balance between heroism, jobs, and college in a more personal, emotionally charged story. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Avengers: Endgame (2019), Mark Ruffalo played the part of &quot;Smart Hulk,&quot; a fully grown and emotionally sophisticated Bruce Banner. He also appeared in the post-credits cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), having previously transformed into the &quot;Smart Hulk,&quot; when he and Captain Marvel examined the Ten Rings in normal human form.Banner's latest appearance was in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, when Professor Hulk examined the complexities of his dual identities while tutoring his cousin Jennifer Walters.Slated to be released on July 31, 2026, filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day began on August 1, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. Stay tuned for more updates.