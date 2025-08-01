'Daft Spidey' spotted on Glasgow street as Spider-Man: Brand New Day filming begins

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially begun filming, with Glasgow city center transformed into a stand-in for New York City. On July 29, 2025, locals spotted a person in a red suit and white trainers swinging and flipping down Renfield Street, immediately drawing attention and confusion.

The Glasgow Times shared photos online, dubbing the person "Daft Spidey" due to their animated movements and lack of a full costume. The scenes being filmed were part of Marvel Studios' production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next chapter in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland.

As reported by the Glasgow Times on July 31, 2025, various New York-style props, yellow taxis, and US-style police cars were placed throughout the area, with onlookers gathering to watch the action unfold. This particular shoot took place on and around Renfield Street and West Regent Street.

Additional key filming locations across Glasgow included Blythswood Street, Pitt Street, Wellington Street, Bothwell Street, and the area near the Scottish Event Campus. Glasgow has frequently been used in major productions for its architecture and flexibility. Filming in the city is scheduled to continue until mid-August, with approximately 60 roads closed, as confirmed by Glasgow City Council.

Filming and transformation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow

Peacock modern art sculpture above Prince's Square Shopping Centre in Buchanan Street, Glasgow City Centre, Scotland. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day began in Glasgow during the final weekend of July 2025. A report from The Glasgow Times detailed how the city was transformed into a stand-in for New York, with areas such as Renfield Street, Bothwell Street, Pitt Street, and Blythswood Street fully dressed for filming. American flags, NYPD vehicles, food carts, and yellow taxis were positioned throughout the streets. Storefronts and signage were modified, and crews worked through the night to set up locations.

The production, operating under the working title Blue Oasis, is also filming at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, with cinematographer Brett Pawlak leading the visual work. Glasgow City Council confirmed that about 60 roads have been closed during the filming period, which is expected to continue until mid-August. These closures come with traffic diversions and restrictions on buses, taxis, and pedestrians, especially around key filming spots.

On Wednesday, set construction activity drew large crowds of fans and onlookers. Among them was Andrew MacInnes, a local Spider-Man superfan known as “Glasgow’s Spider-Man” or “Daft Spidey.” Wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt and mask while on crutches, MacInnes posed for photos and signed memorabilia. He claims to be the only person to have broken his feet twice while dressed as Spider-Man, first in 2007 after jumping off a shed, and again in July 2025 during a themed birthday party.

Photos taken by Gordon Terris for Newsquest captured MacInnes with the crowd, as well as the dramatic changes made to Bothwell Street for filming. The ongoing shoot further contributes to Glasgow's reputation as a major destination for international film productions.

What we know so far about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures production directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It is the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man series, following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The title references the 2008 comic storyline where Peter Parker's identity is forgotten by the world.

The cast includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was confirmed in reports published on July 25, 2025, by Men's Journal, which stated that production had officially begun in Glasgow and at Pinewood Studios. In a separate statement to GQ on August 1, 2025, Holland described the filming process as “strenuous,” noting the level of physical stunt work involved.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026. The story continues from No Way Home, with Peter Parker now operating alone after the events of Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell. Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed the inclusion of street-level characters like Punisher and Daredevil to reflect Parker’s current status in the MCU. Soundstage work is taking place at Pinewood Studios.

The film is part of Phase Six of the MCU. It was officially announced at CinemaCon in March 2025 by Holland and Cretton, with the director describing the project as “a fresh start” for the character.

