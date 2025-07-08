5 unanswered MCU questions after Ironheart

The MCU's phase 5 ended with Ironheart season 1. With no season 2 confirmation in sight, fans have a lot of questions about the show's future storylines and how the existing ones would tie into the broader universe. As the waiting game begins with Phase 6, the fate of Riri and the crew hangs in the balance.

Ad

Created by Chinaka Hodge and executive-produced by Ryan Coogler, the show was met with mixed responses from fans. It follows the events in Riri's life after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As a genius inventor from MIT, Riri creates an advanced suit of armor and realizes that technology and magic aren't as separated as she thought. Then, she meets Parker and gets entangled in things far beyond her control.

The six-episode miniseries ends with a confrontation, a deal, and a resurrection, leaving the door open for more. What could they mean for Ironheart and the MCU?

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

MCU's Ironheart: What does the future look like for Riri Williams? Unanswered questions explored

1) How will Riri's deal change her future?

Dominique Thorne plays the protagonist, Riri Williams (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In the Ironheart season finale, Riri makes a deal with Mephisto and trades her soul to bring Natalie back to life. The trade-off works, and fans can see Riri studying both magic and technology in the final scene. But is a deal with the devil ever that simple? The most important question that lingers is whether Riri will become consumed by evil, just like The Hood was throughout the season.

Ad

Fans noticed an Easter egg: The Hood Riri took from Parker was draped over her suit in the background of the final scene. This suggests that the convergence of magic and technology will play an even bigger role in season 2 if it ever comes to fruition. How Riri would be affected by the darkness of her deal will become the main storyline.

2) Is the real Natalie back?

Lyric Ross as Natalie and N.A.T.A.L.I.E. (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

This leads fans to the next question. After the deal with Mephisto, the real Natalie is brought back to life. But how much can a devil be trusted to do the right thing? Is a catch involved, or has someone truly been brought back from the dead? The act might also have ripple effects in the broader MCU, with multiverses coming into play.

Ad

Within Riri's world, the question becomes more about whether this is the actual Natalie or just a version of her. Ironheart season 2 could explore the consequences of coming back from the dead. Further, Riri's relationship with Natalie's brother, Xavier, soured because of her AI recreation, N.A.T.A.L.I.E. How would this act be construed?

3) What will happen to Parker Robbins?

Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In the mid-credits scene of the Ironheart finale, Parker goes to magician Zelma for help. He is without his hood and virtually powerless. He asks Zelma for "Supreme-like" magic to solve his problems. This could only refer to the Sorcerer Supreme, which means Zelma and Parker might tie into the Doctor Strange universe. Will Wong or Stephen Strange himself have a role in Riri's world?

Ad

Will Parker return as the antagonist in season 2, or has the character met the end of his storyline? If he comes back, what would it look like with Riri incorporating both magic and technology into her armor? One thing is for sure: Parker will be out for revenge after the immense pain Riri caused him by taking the hood.

4) How does Mephisto tie into phase 6?

The fan-favorite casting for Mephisto might play a future role (Image via Instagram/@sachabaroncohen)

After years of hinting, fans finally get to see Mephisto appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays a minor but integral role in the storyline as the puppeteer who pulls the strings behind Parker's hood. In the end, he gets an MCU hero to make a deal with him, too. His arrival suggests big changes in Riri's world.

Ad

The main question is, what will his role look like in the MCU? With the fate of season 2 hanging in the balance, will his character's storyline expand beyond Ironheart's universe? Is he going to pop up in other storylines, making more deals that cause chaos? The MCU might have limitless possibilities for the fan-favorite Sacha Baron Cohen.

5) Will Zeke become a primary antagonist?

Zeke is Obadiah Stane's son in Ironheart (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

One of the biggest reveals in Ironheart season 1 is that Joe McGillicuddy is Ezekiel "Zeke" Stane, son of Obadiah Stane. He appears as Riri's black arms dealer and friend but is connected to the original villain in the Iron Man universe. In the season finale, Parker manipulates him into turning against Riri, but she manages to reset his bionic controls and free him.

Ad

Zeke tells Riri that things aren't over between them. In the show's earlier episodes, Riri causes his arrest by using his biomesh skin for a heist. While the duo is friends for most of the show, Riri's mistakes might have cost her dearly. With Parker temporarily out of the picture and Zeke's simmering resentment over his arrest and manipulation, will he become the primary antagonist in season 2?

There is potential to level up his character, given his ties to an important villain. He could also tie into Phase 6 as the link between Iron Man and the present-day heroes.

Ad

Zelma's presence in Ironheart also begs the question of her potential in the MCU universe. She is Doctor Strange's apprentice in the comics, which means their paths might cross at some point in season 2 or even in the upcoming Doctor Strange 3 movie, which is potentially in the works.

Riri's potential tie-in with the other characters in Phases 5 and 6 is also an interesting question to solve.

Watch all episodes of Ironheart on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More