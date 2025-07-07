10 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in Ironheart

Ironheart is the latest piece in the Marvel Cinematic Universe puzzle. It follows the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), the MIT student who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Tony Stark's Iron Man. When she crosses paths with The Hood, aka Parker Robbins, she must grapple between technology and magic.

A show that succeeds after years of Marvel lore is bound to have plenty of Easter eggs, relatable fan moments, and hidden details from the comics that fans might have missed. Ironheart might also have dropped some hints about Riri's story if there is a season 2 through a sneaky background detail.

Here are 10 Easter eggs from the show.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Easter eggs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ironheart

1) Riri's student ID

Riri takes her suit from MIT (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Entertainment always ensures a subtle nod to a character's comic book appearance, and Ironheart is no different. Riri's student ID at MIT is "30216RW," which fans can also see in the suit she takes from the MIT building. The numbers refer to her introduction in the comics.

Riri Williams is first introduced in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3, Issue #7, which was released on March 2, 2016. That makes up the numbers 3-02-16, the same as her student ID. Linking her introduction in the MCU with her identity was a fun way to pay homage to her character.

2) Riri mentions androids, aliens, and wizards

An Ironheart Easter egg featuring Sam Wilson (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In one of her conversations with N.A.T.A.L.I.E., the AI version of Riri's best friend, she mentions that they wake up to aliens, androids, and wizards in their timeline every other way. This is a fun callback to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Bucky and Sam have a similar conversation.

Sam refers to androids, aliens, and wizards as "The Big Three," and Bucky is left confused. The two have a humorous conversation about how everything they fight fits into one of the three categories. Looks like the same applies to the Ironheart universe.

3) The missing person posters foreshadow what's coming

Riri walks past "Faust" posters (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

A clever background detail in Ironheart episode 2 comes when Riri talks to N.A.T.A.L.I.E., and behind her, there are missing posters of someone named "Faust." Faust is a character in German mythology who is known for making a deal with the devil at a crossroads.

This detail foreshadows the ending and the long-awaited entry of Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) into the MCU. Parker makes a deal with Mephisto for his hood, and in the finale, Riri also trades her soul to bring her best friend back from the dead.

4) Riri keeps the hood

Peter's hood is on Riri's suit in the end (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

After Riri makes a deal with Mephisto where she trades her soul for Natalie, fans were quick to notice an Ironheart Easter egg in the background. In the final scene, Riri's suit is seen in the background with the hood draped over it. It is a 'blink-and-you-will-miss-it' moment on the show but might foreshadow her fate.

Does this mean a stronger connection between magic and technology is possible in a potential season 2? Or does Riri accept her evil side by wearing the hood? If she can control both magic and technology, her future looks powerful. Fans might have to wait to get more answers.

5) All the Doctor Strange references

Zelma is connected to Doctor Strange (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Riri reaches out to her mother's friend's daughter, Zelma, to get some help with magic. While Zelma is a self-proclaimed magician, she has a lot of knowledge about the specific brand of magic Riri is looking for. She mentions that The Hood's cloak might be from Dormammu, which is a call back to Doctor Strange.

She also mentions Kamar-Taj, calling it her "reach school," and Kaecilius, the dark wizard, all tying back to the magical part of the MCU. Zelma and Jen from Agatha All Along mention learning magic on TikTok, making it a running gag and a fun Ironheart Easter egg. The character could also be an Easter egg for Strange Academy.

6) The Hood's future

Anthony Ramos plays Parker (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In the mid-credits scene of the Ironheart finale, The Hood, aka Parker, visits Zelma, hood-less, and seeks help. He tells her that he needs some hardcore magic and mentions "Supreme-like help," which is a direct call back to the Sorcerer Supreme.

This means that his future is possible in the Doctor Strange universe, where the Sorcerer Supreme is currently Wong. So, fans might see more of Parker in a different MCU production.

7) Riri's new suit uses parts from her stepdad's car

Riri's new suit (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Riri builds a new and upgraded suit in Ironheart, and the creation is a nod to her stepdad and their close relationship. The suit contains parts from his 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, which can be seen in its red accents. He was last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he drove Riri around in the car.

The suit is also true to the comics version and follows the same creation story. As a show that unpacks the grief of losing a loved one, the suit was a way to bring them back, even for a moment.

8) The non-reaction to Mephisto's cameo

Mephisto is a long-awaited MCU character (Image via Marvel)

In a comical but much-awaited moment in the Ironheart finale, Mephisto finally makes an appearance in the MCU. Fans have waited for his introduction and gotten duped several times, making it a running gag in the community. When Mephisto appears, he expects Riri to know who he is because of his power and popularity.

However, Riri appears unfazed, even saying,

"Oh, is that supposed to mean something to me?"

This surprises Mephisto, and the scene adds a meta layer to fan culture around his character. Another hidden detail in the scene is that his real identity as a demon can be seen in the spoon's reflection when he stirs his coffee.

9) Riri studies Groit

Groit algorithm features heavily in the show (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Whether it's on a whiteboard or scribbled in her notes, fans can see Riri studying "Groit Algorithm," the AI that Shuri created in the Black Panther universe. This is a callback to Riri's connection to that world. She also mentions her study abroad, which hints at her time at Wakanda.

In a conversation between N.A.T.A.L.I.E. and Riri, the former asks the latter to reach out to Shuri for help. But Riri shuts that idea down, saying she cannot reach out after causing an interspecies war on both land and sea.

10) Zelma and the mind maggots

Zelma is Doctor Strange's apprentice in the comics (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In one of her conversations, Zelma mentions possessing mind maggots. She asks Riri and her mother to be careful around them, as they can be hard to get out once they enter someone's brain. This is an Ironheart Easter egg that is taken straight from the comics and foreshadows her larger storyline.

In the comics, the maggots do get into Zelma's head and cause a growth, which leads her to Doctor Strange. He helps her out, and she ends up becoming his apprentice. If Zelma and Ironheart stick around for another season, this hints at a possible Doctor Strange cameo.

Bonus: Riri's coffee mug has "Stan's Donuts" written on it, which is both a nod to a Chicago staple and the creator, Stan Lee.

Watch all episodes of Ironheart on Disney+.

