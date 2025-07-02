What is the Strange Academy reference shown at the end of Ironheart? Details explored

The final three episodes of Ironheart premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, and it brought up Marvel's Strange Academy. It wrapped up Riri Williams' story with shocking twists and teasers that connect the show to some MCU projects, including one that has been rumored to be in development.

Ironheart's post-credit scene referenced Strange Academy, with the show's big bad, Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), going to a magic shop to meet Zelma (Regan Aliyah), who becomes Doctor Strange's apprentice. Parker Robbins tells her that he needs "supreme-like help," hinting that the magic he needs to learn is from the Sorcerer Supreme.

Her brief appearance in Marvel's Ironheart's post-credit scene and with Parker Robbins asking for the Sorcerer Supreme could set up the latter's enrollment in Doctor Strange's Academy. That being said, the purpose of Zelma Stanton's cameo in the post-credit scene remains a mystery.

The show was filmed years ago, so it's unclear if the reference was always part of it or was added later as a clear teaser that the MCU project is coming forward.

What to know about Marvel's Strange Academy project

News that Marvel was developing the series for Disney+ came out in December last year. The project was slated to give budding witches and wizards a show of their own in the MCU, and industry insider Daniel Richtman said that it was "officially" in development. Of course, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm it.

However, in February 2025, Deadline reported that Marvel Television paused development on its three projects: Nova, Terror, Inc., and Strange Academy. The outlet also mentioned sources reiterating that the projects have not received an official green light from the studio, and while Marvel has shifted its priorities at the moment, the shows were not outright cancelled.

If the show were to happen, the series would follow the school Doctor Strange set up for magically gifted youngsters, with Benedict Wong a key character in the story. But while the Strange Academy project remains in the abyss, the third Doctor Strange movie is officially moving forward.

The official title is yet to be released, but Benedict Cumberbatch and Charlize Theron will be back as Stephen Strange and Clea, respectively.

Zelma Stanton in Ironheart could be the key to Strange Academy

Zelma Stanton's debut in Ironheart could be the introduction needed for a Strange Academy spinoff. Besides being Doctor Strange's apprentice in the Marvel comics, Zelma also becomes a teacher at Strange's school, where she teaches the next generation of magic users. She's the school's resident librarian and recruiter.

It's still early days as the series has just premiered its final three episodes on Disney+, but Zelma's appearance in the post-credit scene has sown the seeds for an expanded role in a new series. Whether it be Strange Academy or a new season of Ironheart, Parker Robbins and Zelma Stanton's reappearance in the final moments of the series suggests that there's more to explore in their story.

As long as Marvel delivers on the teaser, fans could be seeing more of Parker and Zelma in future MCU projects. Meanwhile, while waiting for Marvel or Disney to announce any new project featuring these characters, audiences can catch them in Ironheart. All six episodes of the series are now streaming on Disney+.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new MCU shows and movies as the year progresses.

