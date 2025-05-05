Is Benedict Cumberbatch starring in a Sherlock movie, The Empty House in 2025? Viral BBC poster debunked

Rumors of a new movie based on the BBC’s Sherlock have been trending on social media. The reports claimed that Benedict Cumberbatch, who starred in the 2010 BBC series, would return to play the lead role. However, the reports have been revealed to be false.

Notably, Yoda Bby Aby’s Facebook post about the alleged movie led to the rumors going viral. The post was shared on May 3, 2025, with a poster that featured the Doctor Strange star along with his co-star Martin Freeman.

The post claimed that the upcoming film is allegedly titled Sherlock: The Empty House and is releasing in July this year on BBC and BBC America. The post also disclosed a few more details related to the main storyline.

The caption read:

“Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic, Sherlock stages a daring comeback, outsmarting a vengeful killer while Watson races to decode deadly clues in a city gripped by fear.”

In addition, the caption also mentioned that Cumberbatch’s character would collaborate with Freeman’s to confront a “modern-day sniper hunting” from the abandoned buildings of London.

Yoda Bby Aby is a page that shares only satirical news, and the poster of the allegedly new Sherlock film is no different. Some of their posts also feature announcements of sequels that were never planned or have been considered by production companies until now.

The BBC has also not announced any new project based on the detective as of the date of this article’s publication. The original series ended after four seasons in 2017, and although there have been talks about a fifth installment over the years, there have been no developments on the same.

Future of Sherlock series: Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on his return

The mystery crime-drama show, which first aired more than ten years ago, received a positive response from critics and audiences alike. According to a report by The Independent, published in January 2014, a fifth season was initially planned by the creators of the show, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffatt.

However, the fifth installment of Sherlock has not yet panned out, and Benedict Cumberbatch addressed the same while speaking to Variety in January this year.

The two-time Saturday Night Live host was questioned on what it would take for him to return to Baker Street. Cumberbatch jokingly said that he had to be paid more before continuing to highlight several factors.

“It would take it to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There’s always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we’ve already achieved,” the actor added.

According to Variety, the Good Omens star once spoke to the audience at a fan event, where he said that although fans have praised him for his work in Sherlock, he didn’t want to keep playing the same type of role over and over again.

“You might not like some of the stuff I do. I may be cute and cuddly to you at times, or ugly and untouchable. But I want to stretch myself and surprise myself and surprise you,” the actor had said.

Apart from garnering positive reactions, the BBC series was also a recipient of multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, among other accolades. As mentioned earlier, the rumors of a new film, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, are not true since a film adaptation of the show has not been under consideration as far as public knowledge goes.

