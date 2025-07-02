Who is Madeline Stanton in Marvel's Ironheart? Everything to know about Cree Summer's role in the series

Madeline Stanton is one of the new characters with a striking MCU connection in the franchise's latest offering Ironheart. Introduced as Riri's mother Ronnie's friend, Madeline Stanton first appears in episode 1 of Ironheart.

Ad

In episode 4, Riri's tensions are at their peak as she fears that Parker Robbins/The Hood knows about her involvement in John's death. Her attempts to safeguard her beloved make her anxious, leading to her opening up to her mother for some help. The mother-daughter duo then go to Stanton's store, where Ronnie asks for some "magical" help for her daughter from her friend, Madeline.

Madeline Stanton is a former magician from Kamar-Taj, who is now the owner of Stanton's store. Cree Summer plays the role of Madeline, who leaves Kamar-Taj mid-way to raise her daughter, Zelma, in Chicago.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Marvel's Ironheart. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ironheart shows Riri seeking magical help from Madeline Stanton and Zelma Stanton

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Ironheart reveals a connection to the MCU's Doctor Strange movies through the character of Madeline Stanton and her daughter Zelma. Riri fears that Parker Robbins/The Hood would harm her closed ones after the incident of his cousin John's death. Her fears make her anxious, with her mother finally confronting her about her concerns.

Ad

While Riri does not reveal the entire situation in Ironheart episode 4, she tells her mother that she could use some something like aura bath, chakra reading, or sound-cleansing, to ease her mind. Her mother takes her to Stanton's candy and magic shop the next day, seeking the help of her friend, Madeline Stanton.

In the store, Madeline Stanton and her daughter, Zelma, take a look at the piece of Parker's hood Riri possesses, examining its nature and what powers it holds. Zelma first takes everyone to 'The Western Cortex of Neverish', her magical lab, which is secretly located in a parallel plane.

Ad

Madeline reveals her identity as a magician here and says that she is a dropout from Kamar-Taj because she wanted to raise her daughter in Chicago. On why she did not raise Zelma at Kamar-Taj, Madeline Stanton says that it is no place for a child.

This reference to Kamar-Taj connects Ironheart to what is shown in the Doctor Strange movies, with the place being the training grounds for the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

Ad

As Madeline Stanton and Zelma further study the fabric and Riri informs them briefly about The Hood, Madeline puts a pause on everything and urges Riri to destroy the fabric. She claims that the hood is connected to dark magic, further stopping her and her daughter from revealing more. She then pushes Riri and her mother out of her store.

How does Madeline Stanton's daughter Zelma help Riri in Ironheart?

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Zelma Stanton's appearance in Ironheart does not end with episode 4, as the character later plays a big role in upgrading Riri's new suit. Zelma appears in Ironheart episode 5 and tries to explain to Riri about Dormammu's potential involvement in Parker's mysterious hood, suggesting she might have to shut Parker down for good.

Ad

Later, when bionic-empowered Ezekiel Stane destroys Riri's iron suit, Riri and her closed ones come together to recreate it, taking a big help from Zelma. As she requires an infinite energy supply to match the power of Parker's hood, Riri asks Zelma to help her achieve it through magic.

Zelma works hard to provide the energy supply to Riri's advanced suit, managing to achieve it towards the end of episode 5. However, the magical power erases N.A.T.A.L.I.E. AI forever, making Riri heartbroken over the loss.

Ad

Zelma also appears in the post-credit scene of Ironheart. After Riri takes his hood away, Parker Robbins is seen going to the Stanton's store in the post-credit scene. He approaches Zelma and asks for some 'heavy-duty magic' as the episode ends, hinting that the viewers may get to see more of Madeline's daughter and Parker in the future.

Watch all episodes of Ironheart on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More