After watching Ironheart , I wonder if the Iron Monger connection will bring more trouble to the lead

Chinaka Hodge's Ironheart continues the story of Riri Williams and takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Released on June 24, 2025, the miniseries follows Williams' life back in Chicago after leaving Wakanda. The official synopsis for the show, as per Marvel's website, reads:

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams —a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood”."

Continuing the Legacy of Tony Stark, the series explores Ironheart's (Riri Williams) journey into crime as a means to fund her technology. As her technology grows, she draws the attention of mystical antagonist 'The Hood'. The series features Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins / The Hood, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana among other actors.

The series also introduces viewers to Joe McGillicuddy, the son of Tony Stark's nemesis, Obadiah Stane. The character could be a potentially set up to be an antagonist who faces off against Williams in the future.

The return of Iron Monger in Ironheart

Joe McGillicuddy, whose real name is ultimately Ezekiel Stane, adds a new layer of depth to the Iron Man legacy in Ironheart. Zeke, played by Alden Ehrenreich, is Obadiah Stane's son, the original villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who wore the Iron Monger armor and betrayed Tony Stark in Iron Man.

Although the MCU never explored Obadiah's family life, Zeke's existence doesn't contradict canon, since Iron Man ended with S.H.I.E.L.D. covering up Obadiah's death, claiming it was a plane crash.

In Ironheart, Zeke is introduced as a socially awkward tech hoarder using a pseudonym, staying under the radar until Riri threatens to uncover his stash of illegal technology. What follows is a tense and shifting relationship where Riri and Zeke go from reluctant allies to almost enemies, especially after she pulls him into a dangerous job for The Hood.

Throughout the run of the series, we discover that Zeke is not only seething over his father's legacy but is also trying to figure out his identity and role to play. His introduction in Ironheart sets up an interesting storyline for future Marvel Projects as revealed by the creator Chinaka Hodge.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on June 24, 2025, creator Hodge shared her thoughts on the return of Zeke Stane to the MCU.

"That was so much fun. Introducing Joe McGillicuddy as the real Zeke Stane was one of the more fun things to do in the MCU. I think fans are looking for ties to movies and other projects we've seen in the past, and I feel like that was a really great and deft way to pull him through," she stated.

Could Zeke’s Role play a major role in future installments of Ironheart?

Contrary to his comic book equivalent, Zeke in the MCU is far more uncertain and second-guessing. He doesn't create; he alters, accumulates, and reconfigures, demonstrating technical mastery but little innovation. And yet, by the end, he tells Riri:

"You and I aren't done," a sinister threat from someone now augmented with millions of bionic technologies.

This establishes an interesting antagonist dynamic: Zeke is not motivated by greed or a desire for revenge, but disillusionment, inherited trauma, and unreleased grief. His character sharply contrasts with that of Riri's as both are young, intelligent, and saddled with a legacy, with one wishing to reclaim it and the other trying to flee it.

As the series ends with Riri confronting moral compromise and potential corruption, Zeke might be the most likely character to reel her back in or send her further down that path. Having already confronted not only Iron Man but the X-Men and Black Panther in the comics, his involvement in the MCU can potentially run much longer than this miniseries.

Ironheart is available to stream on Disney+

