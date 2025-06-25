Marvel's Ironheart dropped its first three episodes on June 24, 2025. After her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), the MIT genius Riri Williams reappears as the lead of the six-episode miniseries.

The episodes follow as Riri Williams, after being expelled from MIT, comes home to Chicago, Illinois, dejected about having no resources for her iron suit. Things take a turn when she is approached by Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, and his cousin, John, to join their heist squad. She also meets Joe McGillicuddy, who possesses some rare products she needed to upgrade her suit.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Ironheart. Reader's discretion is advised.

At the end of episode 3, Riri and cousin John fight at Heirlum as the latter mistakenly thinks that she killed Parker. Following the fight, Riri leaves John behind as she escapes in her Ironheart suit while he suffocates to death in one of the company's greenhouses. Joe's true identity as Ezekiel Stane, son of Obadiah Stane, is also revealed in this episode.

Ironheart episode 3 ending explained: Riri Williams kills The Hood's cousin John

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Ironheart explores how life looks for Riri Williams, a sharp-minded girl with a complex past and an even more confusing present. After being expelled from MIT, Riri returns to Chicago in her self-designed Iron-Man-like suit. This brings her attention from Parker Robbins, also referred to as The Hood, and his cousin John.

Unable to open up to her mother since the demise of her stepfather, Gary, and best friend, Natalie, Riri only finds comfort in working on her suit or spending time with Xavier, Natalie's cousin. With no access to equipped labs and with meagre funds, Riri finds help in the form of the Hood and John, who approach her with an invitation to join their group, hosting high-stakes heists.

Riri and her suit become an important part of The Hood's group, but the protagonist remains wary of the boss. To strengthen her suit, she and her AI creation, N.A.T.A.L.I.E. (Neuro Autonomous Technical Assistant and Laboratory Intelligence Entity), which is based on the likeness of her dead best friend, come across Joe McGillicuddy, who had illegal possession of some rare tech items.

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Towards the end of episode 3 titled We in Danger, Girl, Riri decides to dig deep into The Hood by acquiring a piece of his mysterious hood and analysing it. She borrows Joe's biomesh to hide her laser, which will help in getting her hands on a piece of Parker's hood during the Heirlum heist.

However, at the end of the episode, Riri's laser triggers detectors inside the Heirlum, shutting down all the greenhouses and flooding them with carbon dioxide. As The Hood kills the Heirlum CEO and manages to save his crew, John finds Riri without her suit and with a piece of the hood.

What follows is an intense scuffle between Riri and John as the latter realizes that Riri betrayed him and his cousin. The greenhouse they are in goes under lockdown, and as they begin to suffocate due to the excessive carbon dioxide, N.A.T.A.L.I.E. comes to Riri's rescue with the Ironheart suit. Riri steps into the suit and escapes the greenhouse, intentionally leaving John behind as he suffocates, leading to his death.

The Hood finds out who killed John

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

The ending of Ironheart's episode 3 also briefly shows Parker Robbins grieving the loss of his cousin and confidante, John. John knew Parker the best out of all the crew members, even aware of Parker's growing scales and the mysterious hood.

Parker recalls how his cousin had approached him earlier to abort the Heirlum heist as it was too risky for them, but he didn't listen. This makes Parker more remorseful over John's death. He questions it all as he screams at his mysterious boss, who makes him witness the last moments of John, which further breaks The Hood.

However, as the scene comes to an end, a shadow falls on Parker as he sees who is behind John's death. From the shadow's silhouette, it can be understood that it is Riri in her suit, leading to Parker realizing that Riri is responsible for John's death.

Riri breaks down over the incident at the end of Ironheart episode 3

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

As Riri returns home after the failed heist at the Heirlum, she starts questioning all that happened during the heist. N.A.T.A.L.I.E. points out that the biomesh, which she had borrowed from Joe, is missing, and Riri starts panicking about the whole situation.

Firstly, she had left John to suffocate to death as he found out about Riri's doubts regarding Parker, her stealing of his hood's piece, and how it all sabotaged their heist. On top of that, the biomesh she had unintentionally left behind was something that belonged to Joe, which could be traced back to him if or when discovered. Not only did her actions lead to John's death, but she also put Joe's life in danger.

This moves Riri, and she starts panicking about her situation. N.A.T.A.L.I.E., much like the real Natalie, attempts to calm her but fails. The episode ends at this point, leaving viewers intrigued about what Riri does next.

Ironheart episode 3 unveils the true identity of Joe McGillicuddy and puts him in danger

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Along with ending episode 3 at an intense point of the plot, the first three episodes also explore different characters and aspects of Riri Williams' life. One important character introduced in the series is Joe McGilliCuddy.

Joe is first shown as a timid man with a knack for collecting rare and illegal tech items. Being bullied by his acquaintances, he barely takes a stand for himself and is even manipulated by Riri into giving her the items she needs for her suit. As the episodes progress, Joe gets closer to Riri, gains strength, and reveals his intentions of doing good deeds with his creations.

However, the third episode unveils some deeper secrets about Joe and his connection to the larger MCU plot. As Riri finds a plastic bag containing ashes of someone named 'Obadiah S.', Joe reveals that he is Ezekiel Stane, son of Obadiah Stane.

Obadiah Stane and Tony Stark in Iron Man (Image via Disney+)

Obadiah Stane was the interim CEO of Stark Industries and the main villain in Iron Man (2008). Obadiah, also known as the Iron Monger, succumbed to his death while trying to kill Tony Stark. Ezekiel reveals that he has been trying to lead a life different from his father's. This reveal makes Riri and Ezekiel grow closer, and the latter lends his biomesh to Riri for her plan to find out more about The Hood.

However, with Riri accidentally leaving behind the biomesh at the facility, Ezekiel's life is put in danger. Fans now wait to witness how the character will handle this situation going ahead.

