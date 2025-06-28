Who is Joe in Marvel’s Ironheart, and how is he connected to Obadiah Stane? Character explored

The superhero miniseries Ironheart released its first three episodes on June 24, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ in the United States. The series is based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name and was created by Chinaka Hodge. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are the directors involved in the miniseries.

The synopsis for the series, as per Marvel, reads:

"Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. In pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka 'The Hood.'"

Trending

In the superhero miniseries Ironheart, the character Joe McGillicuddy, a.k.a. Ezekiel "Zeke" Stane, is portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich. Joe is the son of Tony Stark's late mentor-turned-nemesis, Obadiah Stane, who—as viewers might remember—was the main antagonist in the 2008 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Iron Man.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

The article provides a detailed discussion on the character's arc in the miniseries and the actor's career prior to it.

Who is Joe? A glance at the character's arc in Ironheart

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Joe McGillicuddy, a.k.a. Ezekiel "Zeke" Stane, is portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich in the superhero miniseries Ironheart. Affected by his father Obadiah Stane's actions and deeds as the Iron Monger, Joe decides not to follow in his father's footsteps. He not only develops an anxious personality but also starts living in isolation out of fear.

As Marvel fans may remember, Obadiah Stane was the antagonist in the MCU film Iron Man. Obadiah wanted Tony Stark to stay away from the business so he could continue supplying weapons illegally in the war-torn region of Gulmira. However, after Tony was attacked by his own weapon, he decided to stop producing and supplying them. Angered by Tony's decision, Obadiah built his own tech suit to fight him but was killed in their battle.

In the miniseries Ironheart, Riri Williams approaches Joe after discovering his illicit activities to seek his help. Together, they work on Riri's armor using the tech and weapons Joe has been secretly collecting over the years as part of his hobby. Riri and Joe develop a friendly bond, with Joe also taking her advice to stand up for himself.

Alden Ehrenreich's career explored

American actor Alden Ehrenreich made his debut in the CW series Supernatural. His breakthrough role came in the 2016 comedy mystery film Hail, Caesar! by the Coen Brothers, which brought him significant attention in the industry. He also portrayed a younger version of Harrison Ford's infamous character, Han Solo, in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

His more recent roles include starring in the comedy film Cocaine Bear and appearing in a supporting capacity in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Alden also played the lead character, John the Savage, in the 2020 sci-fi drama series Brave New World. By the time he was 25, Alden had already worked with multiple Oscar-winning filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, and Warren Beatty.

According to a 2016 article by Rolling Stone, the actor revealed that he was discovered by director Steven Spielberg, who saw a bat mitzvah video featuring Alden.

“It’s a video that this girl asked us to do. I mean, there wasn’t a script: we would go and just film whatever made us laugh. I’m this 14-year-old, skinny little kid with long hair. I break into her house, try on her clothes and make up a song," the actor said.

Ironheart is set to release its final three episodes on July 1, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ in the United States. Interested viewers will need a subscription to the streaming platform to watch the series.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on the superhero miniseries Ironheart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More