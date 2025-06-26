Where was Ironheart filmed? All filming locations explored

Ironheart finally puts the spotlight on MIT student and tech genius Riri Williams, nearly three years after her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dominique Thorne returns as Riri, also known as Ironheart.

The action-adventure miniseries, created by Chinaka Hodge, premiered on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. Hodge also serves as the head writer and executive producer, alongside Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, and others.

The show opens with Riri's return to her hometown after her expulsion from MIT. Riri is determined to build an Iron suit that will make the late Iron Man/Tony Stark proud. However, in doing so, she gets involved with Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), aka The Hood, who aims to combine his magic with Riri's tech for his own benefit.

Since Riri’s hometown is Chicago, Illinois, the creators ensured authenticity by filming on location to capture the city’s atmosphere and character accurately. Further, shooting was also done in Georgia, specifically Fayetteville and Atlanta.

Filming locations of Ironheart

According to a 4Filming article dated May 15, 2025, Ironheart's shooting began in May 2022 with some background shots of Chicago. By June 2022, it was in full swing on location in Atlanta, Georgia, where some of the scenes were made to look like they were shot in Chicago.

The production actually began in Georgia before shifting to Illinois in late October 2022 and eventually concluding in early November 2022. However, the additional shoots were done from February 2024 to April 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which halted a lot of productions.

1) Chicago, Illinois

A still from Ironheart (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Chicago is the seat of Cook County and the most populous city in Illinois. Various streets and neighborhoods of the city are featured in Ironheart to capture the culture and environment that Riri grew up in, which is an integral part of it.

South Side, Near North Side, and Downtown Chicago are some of the areas where scenes of the show were filmed. Lower Wacker Drive and the Wacker and Columbus intersection in the Downtown area can be seen in the show.

Notable locations include Stan’s Donuts shop, which is named as 'Stanton’s Sweets, Reads & More' and the Adler Planetarium, a public museum dedicated to astrophysics.

2) Fayetteville, Georgia

Trilith Studios in Fayetteville (Image via trilithstudios.com)

Fayetteville is the seat of Fayette County in Georgia. The county, as well as its seat, is named after the French aristocrat, the Marquis de Lafayette, who was General George Washington's aide during the American Revolutionary War.

Trilith Studios, a 700-acre site located in Fayetteville, was a primary site for the filming of the numerous indoor and outdoor scenes. The action scenes were shot here because they needed a controlled environment. The production studio comprises a 400-acre backlot and 32 soundstages, which serve as the shooting location for many Marvel movies and shows.

3) Atlanta, Georgia

A still of Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Pexels)

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, was also featured in multiple scenes. A restaurant from White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, was built in Atlanta on a six-acre lot. It is located in Sweet Auburn, an African-American neighborhood in downtown Atlanta. The neighborhood is known for its role in the Civics Rights movement.

Ironheart is available to stream on Disney+.

