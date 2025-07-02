Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Ironheart episodes 4-6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Marvel's Ironheart finale episode of the series raised the tension as the showdown between Riri Williams and The Hood determined what the future holds for them.

From the surprising entry of the MCU villain Mephisto to the curious character of Zelma, the latest episodes bring several surprise elements. By the final sixth episode, Riri, Zelma Stanton, and others that Riri holds dear come together to upgrade her Iron suit, powered by magic.

Fighting the now empowered Zeke, Riri reaches The Hood. Riri and Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood, come face to face as Riri tries to take away Parker's evil hood. A tough fight between the duo ends with Parker's defeat as Riri takes his hood. Mephisto's offer to join forces and retrieve Natalie ultimately makes things challenging for Riri.

Ironheart ending explained: Riri takes Parker's hood at the end

Riri Williams' journey throughout Ironheart has been filled with difficult choices, with the series coming to an end with another major one. Riri and her close ones together remake her Iron suit after her original one is destroyed by the now powerful Ezekiel 'Zeke' Stane.

With the help of Zelma Stanton, they manage to equip the suit with magic, but in the process, N.A.T.A.L.I.E. AI gets deleted. Riri, heartbroken by the development, attempts to resurrect the AI but to no avail. She decides to go ahead with her plan to separate the evil hood from The Hood.

In the final sequence, Riri is first made to encounter Zeke, who has been empowered with bionics by Parker, making him the latter's puppet. A brutal fight ensues, but Riri manages to win in the end. She also helps Zeke disconnect from Parker, freeing him from The Hood's control.

Riri and Parker finally come face to face after all of Parker's efforts to kill her fail. They engage in a fight, and after a great struggle, Riri successfully removes the hood from Parker. Parker is left weakened and hurting without the hood as Riri rushes out with his hood.

What does Mephisto offer Riri in Ironheart?

While Riri makes her way out after completing her mission, she meets Mephisto, the villain who was previously revealed to be manipulating Parker via the hood all along. Mephisto asks Riri to join him while he eats a pizza, making Riri doubtful of the unknown man.

Riri correctly guessed that the man in front of her was behind Parker's hood, further asking him what the reason was behind it all. Mephisto explains that he helps people 'realise their wildest ambitions'. He tells her about wanting to meet her and help unheard and exceptional people like her.

He reveals himself to be Mephisto and not the 'Mr. Dormammu man' Riri thinks he is. He seems to be taking control of Riri's mind and her weakest points, finally touching on the loss of Natalie. He offers her to join him in exchange for bringing her best friend back to life.

The final scene shows them shaking hands, and cuts to a confused Natalie conversing with Riri as the latter realizes her deal with Mephisto has come true. What the collaboration between Mephisto and Riri could unleash in the future is something that viewers can look forward to watching, if the show is renewed.

What is Ironheart's post-credit scene all about?

Ironheart episode 6 brings an end to the series, but a post-credit scene at the end raises questions about what could come ahead. In the post-credit scene of the final episode, Parker Robbins is shown walking down the street to Stanton's. Zelma welcomes him, unaware that he is not another regular customer of her store.

Parker directly jumps to the point, telling Zelma that he needs 'heavy-duty magic' and was advised to come to her store. As he questions if he could find the help he needed, Zelma tries to convince him she could be of aid with her magic. Parker shares that he needs a more experienced person for a 'big help'.

While the series ends with this cliffhanger, it remains unclear whether Parker is seeking help for his evil plans or if he has shifted to the good side. Future works could provide more answers to this interaction between Zelma and Parker.

Watch all episodes of Marvel's Ironheart on Disney+.

