Mephisto's long-awaited arrival in the MCU may finally be happening in Ironheart⁩

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. And in Ironheart, it introduces a new hero experiencing grief and a personal identity crisis. In the show, Riri Williams, a young inventor and MIT student, makes her high-tech suit of armor. Her story is similar to Tony Stark's early arc, which shows personal sorrow and desire.

In the series’ first season, Ironheart also confirms the introduction of Mephisto, a major Marvel Comics villain long speculated to appear in the MCU.

Sacha Baron Cohen portrays Mephisto in the final episode. He is a character who makes paranormal agreements that have grave consequences. After years of speculation and oblique indications in previous Marvel movies and TV shows, his entrance finally signals the character's formal introduction into the MCU.

This article contains major spoilers for Ironheart.

Is Mephisto in Ironheart?

Mephisto's entrance in Ironheart

Mephisto (Image via Marvel)

In the season finale, Peter Robbins, also known as The Hood, attempts to escape from authorities after a failed heist. Later, Mephisto, a mysterious figure, saves him. This character offers Peter a magical cape that grants him powers and influence.

However, the cape comes with a painful cost—removal results in severe physical pain and disturbing auditory hallucinations. These side effects bind Peter to the cape and, consequently, to Mephisto.

A similar offer is extended to Riri Williams. Mephisto approaches Riri after she loses her AI companion, modeled after her late best friend Natalie. He presents a deal that appears to bring Natalie back. Riri agrees to the offer and wakes up in a new setting where Natalie is alive.

Visual cues in the scene, including Riri’s hairstyle and the surrounding technology, suggest that this new reality may differ from her original one.

The character’s MCU background

Before it was revealed that Mephisto would appear in Ironheart, there were many theories about him. Several scenes in WandaVision had people wondering what the character was up to. These included images of hexagons that came up again and again, Agatha Harkness's part, and mentions of black magic. Billy and Tommy, Wanda Maximoff's kids, also got a lot of attention since they are connected to Mephisto in comic books.

Spider-Man: No Way Home included themes that were similar to the One More Day comic storyline. Peter Parker makes a contract with Mephisto to spare Aunt May's life in that arc.

Also, a stained-glass window in Loki that looked like a crimson demon encouraged rumors about the arrival of Mephisto. But these sightings didn't corroborate the character's existence until today.

Moreover, Ironheart is the first official MCU movie to feature Mephisto on film.

Mephisto and The Hood

Peter Robbins, played by Anthony Ramos, is a central figure in Ironheart. Known as The Hood, Peter is introduced as a man dealing with abandonment and personal trauma. After receiving the enchanted cape from Mephisto, he gains enhanced abilities but becomes dependent on the artifact. Its curse compels him to continue using it, making him susceptible to manipulation.

Flashbacks reveal that Mephisto approached Peter in a pocket dimension resembling a local restaurant. There, Mephisto offers the enchanted item in exchange for loyalty. This encounter sets off a chain of events that eventually leads to Peter’s transformation into The Hood.

Riri Williams and the aftermath of the deal

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in Ironheart (Image via Disney Plus)

Riri Williams is shown to be a gifted inventor who is dealing with loss. One of the most important parts of her story is her relationship with her AI companion, which is based on her dead friend Natalie. Once Mephisto destroys the AI, Riri becomes vulnerable and susceptible to his influence. He tells her that the deal will give her mental peace, but it takes her to a different world.

Natalie seems to be alive in this new place. The environment and Riri's look, on the other hand, suggest that this might be a new world. Even though the show doesn't say exactly what this new world is, it does lead to a big change in her story.

Mephisto in Marvel Comics

Mephisto first appeared in Silver Surfer #3 (1968), created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. The character is based on the demon Mephistopheles from German folklore and is known to be manipulative. The comics make it clear that Mephisto is not the same as Satan, yet he often plays the same role in stories.

In the comics, Mephisto has met a lot of Marvel characters, such as the Avengers, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange. He can change reality, change memories, and take in souls. His power generally comes from tricking people instead of using raw force, which makes him a one-of-a-kind threat in the Marvel Universe.

Appearance and powers in the MCU

In Ironheart, Mephisto first appears on screen as a calm, well-dressed guy. In a key sequence, his reflection in a spoon briefly portrays a red-skinned, demonic form, which is a nod to how he looks in comic books. This change makes it clear who he is by showing it in a picture.

Ironheart doesn't say exactly what his powers are, but the fact that he can change reality and affect people like Peter and Riri implies that he has supernatural abilities. The nature and origin of his powers in the MCU have yet to be fully explored.

Will Mephisto appear in future MCU projects?

Sacha Baron Cohen plays Mephisto in Ironheart. (Image via Getty)

There is no official confirmation regarding Mephisto’s next appearance in the MCU. Mephisto fits into the larger picture of Marvel's supernatural and multiversal storylines because he is connected to magic, other realms, and several other characters.

Possible future appearances could align with upcoming titles such as Doctor Strange 3 or Agatha All Along. Mephisto has also been a part of comic book stories about the Young Avengers, the Darkhold, and other magical things that have previously been shown in the MCU.

Moreover, Sacha Baron Cohen’s portrayal adds a notable name to the cast of MCU antagonists. His performance in Ironheart introduces the character with a composed demeanor and hints at a more dangerous, unseen form beneath the surface.

Furthermore, all six episodes of the first season of Ironheart are available for streaming on Disney Plus.

