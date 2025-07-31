What time will Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda release on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Created by Todd Harris, Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on Disney+ on August 1, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The four-part animated series has had its release date pushed around several times ever since it was first announced.

Ad

Notably, it was originally scheduled to be released on August 6, before being pushed to August 27. However, the release date has now been moved up to August 1, giving fans earlier access to the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The action-adventure series is set to explore the rich history of Wakanda through the tales of brave Wakandan warriors across different time periods, starting from 1260 BC. Marvel.com’s official synopsis has revealed that these warriors are called ‘Hatut Zaraze’ and that the mini-series will follow their adventures across Wakanda.

Ad

Trending

“In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story,” it reads.

Executive produced by Ryan Coogler, the series features actors including Cress Williams, Lynn Whitfield, Winnie Harlow, and more, lending their voices to various roles.

Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda release time for all major regions revealed

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@MarvelEntertainment)

As mentioned above, Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda will make its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on August 1, 2025, on Disney+ with all episodes releasing simultaneously across the globe. The animated series will be available to stream at the following times in major regions:

Ad

Regions Release date Release time North America August 1 9 pm Eastern Time/ 6 pm Pacific Time United Kingdom August 2 2 am BST Central Europe August 2 3 am CEST India August 2 6:30 am IST Japan/South Korea August 2 10 am JST/KST Australia August 2 11 am AEST New Zealand August 2 1 pm NZST

Ad

To watch Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda, viewers can find the series exclusively on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription is required to stream it, and the platform offers it at $9.99/month (with ads) for the basic plan and $15.99 a month/$159.99 a year (ad-free) for the premium plan.

How many episodes will there be in Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda?

Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda will consist of four episodes in total, and all of them will be released simultaneously on Disney+ on August 1, 2025. Unlike Marvel’s typical release format, the mini-series will be available for a binge-watch upon release.

Ad

Episode 1 is titled Into the Lion's Den. Details of the remaining episodes are not available at the time of writing.

What to expect from Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@MarvelEntertainment)

While Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda is set to premiere on August 1, 2025, not a lot of details about the series is available outside the basic information that Marvel has provided.

Ad

As per the synopsis, the action-animated series will follow the Hatut Zaraze, elite Wakandan warriors, who undertake dangerous missions across different timelines.

The first episode, Into the Lion's Den, is reportedly set in 1260 BC and follows a former Dora Milaje member who has become an agent of Hatut Zaraze. The series has essentially been created to expand the Wakandan universe, something that movies have not managed to do, as per showrunner Todd Harris.

Ad

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harris explained that his goal was to make Wakanda bigger than the movies made it seem and expand on the history and backdrop of the nation.

“My goal for the whole show was to do the thing that a movie has trouble doing, which is making the world bigger. It is a nation with multiple zip codes. It was mostly just expanding the backdrop of the world that Ryan was able to establish, with just a little bit more time and a few more opportunities at the watering hole,” Harris said.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More