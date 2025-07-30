Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda release date, voice cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Eyes of Wakanda is a new animated anthology show from Marvel Studios. It will debut on Disney+ on August 1, 2025. The movie delves into the rich history of Wakanda and the fierce warriors who protect it, which is a significant development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans will only be able to watch all four episodes on Disney+ when they come out.The show is part of Phase Six of the MCU and delves deeper into Wakanda's history and its enigmatic warriors, the Hatut Zeraze.Eyes of Wakanda fans will embark on an exciting adventure with the Hatut Zeraze as they undertake dangerous missions around the world to find vibranium artifacts. This adventure takes place all over the world, exploring Wakanda's dark past and revealing the stories of warriors that have never been told before.Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda releases on August 1, 2025Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on August 1, 2025. The show will consist of a total of four episodes, all of which will be exclusively available to watch on Disney+. The basic plan costs $9.99 per month, while the premium plan costs $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year.The show was produced with the help of Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media, which lends it a greater connection to the Black Panther movies. With Coogler's help, the show stays true to Wakanda's story while also exploring new parts of the kingdom's past.The animation work from Axis Animation employs a hand-painted style influenced by famous artists, evoking the rich culture and history of Africa.Voice cast of the showThe voice cast of The Eyes of Wakanda includes a diverse array of talent. Winnie Harlow voices Noni, a disgraced member of the Dora Milaje, while Cress Williams takes on the role of The Lion, a former Wakandan general-turned-pirate.Other notable voices include Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.The show is created by Marvel Studios Animation and is directed by Todd Harris, who previously worked as a storyboard artist for Marvel Studios and also serves as the showrunner.Plot of Eyes of WakandaThe elite Wakandan warriors, known as the Hatut Zeraze, undertake dangerous missions to retrieve vibranium artifacts from their enemies. The show spans multiple time periods, showcasing Wakanda's rich history and the crucial role these warriors play in safeguarding their country. The show explores both their bravery and moral struggles, testing their loyalty and morals.During this trip, the Hatut Zaraze's jobs take them all over the world and into battles that happen in both ancient times and modern Wakanda. The show provides new insights into the Black Panther's legacy and introduces new characters that will enhance the MCU's broader mythology.Latest updates of Marvel's Eyes of WakandaThe show was officially announced in December 2023. Todd Harris, who also serves as the show's executive producer, oversees production. Proximity Media and Marvel Studios Animation collaborated on the show, and the voice cast features both newcomers and well-established names in the industry.Eyes of Wakanda will be set in the MCU's &quot;Sacred Timeline,&quot; which makes it more connected to the live-action movies than other Marvel animated shows.African-American artists, such as Ernie Barnes and illustrator Dean Cornwell, contributed to the animation style's distinctive look. The show features the Hatut Zeraze, Wakandan warriors tasked with retrieving valuable vibranium artifacts from enemies worldwide.Eyes of Wakanda will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.