"It’s got me buying old and new comics"- Internet goes berserk as Marvel Rivals is doing what the MCU should’ve done years ago

Marvel Rivals are emerging as a bold alternative to the MCU, challenging the mainstream approach and redefining how comic book characters are celebrated, as per many comic enthusiasts.

Marvel Rivals is taking a different path by spotlighting lesser-known characters and turning them into household names. This approach resonates with fans who feel that the MCU has neglected some of the rich, diverse storytelling inherent in Marvel’s vast library of characters.

The reaction online has been intense, with many fans expressing enthusiasm for how Marvel Rivals is breathing new life into obscure figures like Jeff the Landshark, Galacta, Squirrel Girl, and Luna Snow.

One comment by a Reddit user summed it up,

"It’s got me buying old and new comics. Idk that the marvel brand needed revitalized but this game has had a very positive impact on the brand."

Reddit user reacts to Marvel Rivals (Image Via DefNotPastorDale Reddit Account)

Unlike the MCU’s tendency to stick with established franchises and high-profile heroes, Marvel Rivals are unafraid to take risks and explore narratives that go into the quirky, offbeat, and sometimes unconventional corners of Marvel lore.

Redditors did not hold back on sharing their opinion on the same and replied to the above comment.

"Revitalizing the brand is Marvel's ult-- the comics were a sinking ship when the MCU blasted off, and now that the MCU is struggling Rivals has appeared lol," wrote a Reddit user.

"I think the problem with the MCU now is they're scared to stick to a story. Like going from Iron man 1 to iron man 2 the actor for Rhody was recast so they could keep that story going. Now they dropped the actor for Kang and the story along with it. No conviction in their story now." said another Reddit user.

It's a lot of things, I think. Bad choreography in superhero movies, inconsistent characterization, s*ht getting rushed in the middle of its own prequels, every suit doing the nanotech helmet thing now instead of each hero having their own style, and Quantumania... f*ck me, I could write a whole dissertation on how they poisoned that movie," commented another Reddit user.

Reddit users compare Marvel Rivals to MCU

The discussion did not stop there as more Reddit users shared how Marvel Rivals are reigniting interest in comics.

"I got back into comics recently, and the local comic shop has said that more people have come in to get comics again because of rivals, than all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," commented one Reddit user.

"Other than recent deadpool, none of us enjoyed the Marvel omovies so I'm happy Rivals rekindled everyone's interest again," said one Reddit user.

While some other fans were in favor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and here's what they had to say,

"In the past few years alone they've introduced characters like Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Agatha Harkness, Moon-Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, and many more to the general audience which were lesser-known. You're allowed to think whatever you want about the MCU's recent output but posts like these are just denying reality lmao." said one Reddit user.

"Exactly I don’t really get this post. OP doesn’t realize the A listers that exist now, are because of the Marvel movies," commented another Reddit user.

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe awas built off of C listers though, " mentioned another Reddit user.

For the unversed, Marvel Rivals is a video game developed in collaboration with Marvel Games.

