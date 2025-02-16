Captain America: Brave New World Soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series and marks a significant shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Released on February 14, 2025, the film introduces a new era for the iconic Captain America, with Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) taking on the mantle after Steve Rogers’ retirement.

Sam faces a global conspiracy while trying to uphold Rogers' legacy. The film also explores the changing political landscape, where Sam faces his first major test as Captain America.

In keeping with recent MCU trends, Captain America: Brave New World features an eclectic and vibrant soundtrack that highlights an array of musical genres. The movie features tracks from artists Kendrick Lamar, M.O.P., and Tame Impala, adding complexity to the film. The hip-hop, rap, and pop soundtrack matches the film's themes and honors Sam Wilson as the first Black Captain America.

The music in Captain America: Brave New World plays a crucial role in the film’s storytelling, especially when it comes to setting the tone for key scenes. Apart from improving the action scenes, a broad spectrum of music in the film complements Sam Wilson's path as Captain America.

All songs from Captain America: Brave New World

The list of every song featured in Captain America: Brave New World:

Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) - M.O.P.

Elephant - Tame Impala

Natural Born Winner - Ziggy Sullivan

Get It Done - Blackway

Mr. Blue - The Fleetwoods

Keep On Movin' - B. Stew

i - Kendrick Lamar

When every song on Captain America: Brave New World plays in the movie

The songs in Captain America: Brave New World are strategically placed to elevate the mood of key moments.

Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) by M.O.P. plays when Sam meets Isaiah Bradley for the first time. This song sets the tone as Sam brings his trusted ally, Joaquin Torres, to meet Isaiah, who becomes a mentor figure. Elephant by Tame Impala plays during the intense training montage between Sam and Isaiah, showcasing the challenges Sam faces in his journey.

Natural Born Winner by Ziggy Sullivan complements scenes depicting Sam's inner struggle and determination. As Sam, Joaquin, and Isaiah head to the White House, Blackway's Get It Done plays in the background. The song makes them feel excited and ready for what's to come as they drive through Washington, D.C.

Mr. Blue by The Fleetwoods plays during scenes where Samuel Sterns tricks people's minds, which makes the atmosphere creepy. Additionally, B. Stew's Keep On Movin' moves things along even more. At the end of the movie, Kendrick Lamar's i gives people hope and optimism as the credits roll.

Production, direction, and cast

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World presents a fresh vision of the Captain America saga. The screenplay was written by Rob Edwards, along with Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musson, and Onah & Peter Glanz.

Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson, now stepping into the role of Captain America. He is joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, along with a stellar supporting cast that includes Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross.

Political intrigue, action-packed sequences, and dynamic character developments influence the film’s tone. The soundtrack plays a vital role in reflecting the themes of the movie and supporting the film's political thriller atmosphere.

All about Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson as he takes on the mantle of Captain America, a role passed down to him by Steve Rogers. The film is set five months after Thaddeus Ross’s election as President of the United States. The narrative opens with Sam and Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, dispatched to Mexico to stop an illicit black market sale involving Serpent Society stolen goods.

The film also delves into the political dynamics surrounding a new metal, adamantium, unearthed on "Celestial Island," as Sam and Joaquin confront fresh challenges.

Sam's journey is emotional and makes him think as he deals with the weight of being the first Black Captain America. He meets Isaiah Bradley, an older supersoldier who can help him. He trains with Joaquin and teaches them important lessons about being brave and responsible. Some of the deepest ideas in the movie are Captain America's legacy, trust, and what it means to stand in for everyone.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Captain America: Brave New World and similar projects as the year progresses.

