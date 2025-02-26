5 best action scenes from Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah and starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, and others, Captain America: Brave New World, is a superhero movie based on the characters of Marvel comics. The film is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and takes place after the events of the TV series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film is also the first movie to feature a new Captain America, as Mackie dons the role as Sam Wilson.

Ad

The movie is about Sam’s fight against a conspiracy that threatens the US President. The movie released on February 14, 2025, and has received mixed reviews.

However, its fight sequences have been commended as it is better detailed than the previous fights from the franchise and the titular hero without the Super Soldier Serum.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

The attack on the White House, and other exciting action sequences in Captain America: Brave New World

1) The attack on the White House

Ad

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

This scene in Captain America: Brave New World is intense as it sets the mind-control plot in motion. An activation sound goes off and suddenly, a group of people attack President Ross and Isaiah. This is a pivotal moment as Sam, Joaquin, and Isaiah have just begun to set things right.

Ad

Sam’s strength is seen in this scene as he must save Isaiah and stop the mind-controlled people from killing the leading politicians and leaders without his Super Soldier Serum. This scene also allows for Sam to get to know about The Leader’s plot.

2) The fight at Copperhead

Still from the movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

The opening action sequence in Captain America: Brave New World truly sets the tone for the film. The backdrop is Mexico and the new Captain America, joined by a new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, is trying to stop the illegal transaction of a valuable resource, Adamantium, at the hands of an evil organization, Serpent.

Ad

The fight is less fast-paced, which is advantageous as viewers get to see the new hero in all his glory. He mixes his wings with his shield. In this fight, Sam also has to take on an assassin called Copperhead, which makes the scene raw and brutal.

3) The Celestial Island fight

Still from the movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the movie, Eternals, a Celestial, Tiamut, is hatched on Earth and that plotline was left in the lurch until it found its proper redressal in Captain America: Brave New World.

Ad

The plot is a major arc in the movie and an intense battle begins when all the major countries in the world try to take the highly prized resource, Adamantium, on Celestial Island. The action scene is a true spectacle as The Leader decides to control American fighter jets and begins firing on other countries.

Therefore, Sam and Falcon have to protect the other jets from the firing. The scene is aerially shot and has stellar sequences where Sam surfs on an enemy missile and Red Wing attaches itself to a shield.

Ad

4) The entry of Sidewinder

Still from the movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

Sidewinder is an important character in Captain America: Brave New World, who escapes during the fight in Mexico but plans to come back again. In this scene, he comes back fully armed and is even ready to take on Captain America in a hand-to-hand combat.

Ad

He ambushes Sam while he is already in a fight and is ready to kill Sam.

The fight is nail-biting and offers great fight shots. Sam gets seriously injured and the fight continues to take place over different backdrops like a junkyard. The scene is important as Sidewinder reveals about the character and abilities of The Leader and his intentions.

5)The fight between Captain America and Red Hulk

Still from the movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

This fight is the main highlight of the entire movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and is one of the most visually spectacular and impressive fight sequences. The biggest twist comes when Ross turns into Red Hulk and begins a rampage upon Captain America.

Ad

The fight also exposes the vulnerabilities of Sam as he is without the Super Soldier Serum. The intense fight happens after Captain America takes down The Leader and sends him to prison.

The scene where the White House gets destroyed is a visual marvel. The battle is brilliantly choreographed and pulls the entire movie together.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the intense action scenes in Captain America: Brave New World.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback