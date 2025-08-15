When does ‘Eleanor The Great’ release? Andy Signore hails Justin Baldoni for producing the film, calling it “yet another meaningful project”

The trailer for Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios-backed Eleanor The Great has received a positive review from podcaster Andy Signore. In an X post on August 14, Signore called the movie "beautiful" and a "meaningful project."

Andy Signore @andysignore My goodness… this film #EleanorTheGreat looks beautiful… I’m already bawling my eyes out. Guess who produced it? Justin Baldoni. Yet another meaningful project from Wayfarer the studio Blake Lively &amp; Ryan Reynolds are trying to destroy.

Eleanor The Great, starring June Squibb, is set to release on September 26, 2025. This Scarlett Johansson directorial debut received a standing ovation at Cannes in May this year. Since Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, which also produced It Ends With Us, is backing the film along with Sony Pictures Classics, the movie has attracted comments from podcasters covering Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's lawsuit.

Andy Signore has supported Baldoni in his legal battle with Blake Lively, which originated on the set of It Ends With Us. Earlier in July, Blake Lively's lawyers subpoenaed Andy Signore, Perez Hilton, and Candace Owens, accusing them of colluding with Baldoni to organize a smear campaign against Lively. In a recent tweet, Andy Signore extended his support for Perez Hilton's court filing to quash Blake Lively's subpoena.

How is Eleanor The Great related to Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios?

Wayfarer Studios co-financed Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, Eleanor The Great, and according to Variety, Justin Baldoni, Steve Sarowitz, Jamey Heath, and Andrew Calof serve as executive producers for the studio. In a May 14 interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson praised the efforts of Wayfarer Studios.

“They were super supportive throughout the process,” Scarlett Johansson said.

The movie competed at the Un Certain Regard competition in May 2025. According to Variety, it received a five-minute standing ovation at the event. Johansson, speaking at the event, said that premiering the movie at Cannes was a "dream come true" for her. She added that no one had made the movie for money.

“Really, everyone that came together for this film came together because they loved the story, the script so much. It’s a film about many things: it’s about friendship, it’s about grief, it’s about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days,” she added.

At the event, Johansson praised the lead star, June Squibb, calling her “truly inspiring.” She also hugged Squibb for minutes during the applause. Scarlett Johansson called the movie "historic."

“It’s a film that I feel is historic and also very timely now, and so I hope that you all carry it with you the way that I carry Eleanor with me,” Johansson said.

Besides June Squibb, the cast of the movie includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Erin Kellyman, Jessica Hecht, and Rita Zohar. The movie is written by Tory Kamen. The trailer description attempts to explain what viewers can expect from Eleanor The Great. It reads:

"In Eleanor The Great, June Squibb brings to vivid life the witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, who after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own."

Scarlett Johansson produced Eleanor The Great with Jonathan Lia and Keenan, along with other co-producers.

