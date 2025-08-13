Andy Signore backs Perez Hilton’s new court filing against Blake Lively after accusing him of allegedly chasing "clicks" last week

A few days back, Andy Signore criticized Perez Hilton for his controversial letter he filed to quash subpoenas from Blake Lively's team. For the Unversed, Perez Hilton was served a subpoena by Blake Lively's lawyers last month, and in response, he filed a motion to quash it. However, in his legal letter, Hilton got candid and used some controversial language.

In his August 5 video, Hilton himself revealed that he called the judge "a clown" in his letter and also accused him of favoring Blake Lively. The letter received a mixed response from other podcasters who regularly cover Lively's lawsuit. Andy Signore, who was also served a subpoena from Lively's lawyer, accused Hilton of chasing "clicks."

Hilton recently revealed that he filed a new letter in the court in accordance with "your honor's instructions." Leanne Newton shared Hilton's new filing on X on August 12, highlighting the points. It looks like Andy Signore has also backed Hilton this time. Commenting on Newton's post, Signore wrote:

"I like Perez’s wording in these MUCH better… Call out the issues with proof and other case law and it’ll be taken much more seriously."

Andy Signore @andysignore @kiarajade2001 I like Perez’s wording in these MUCH better… call out the issues with proof and other case law and it’ll be taken much more seriously

As mentioned above, Andy Signore earlier didn't seem happy with what Perez Hilton did. Signore took to X on August 7 and wrote,

"I despise Blake Lively’s lawyers abusing the system with unnecessary, unprofessional & false filings to the judge, to come for us. But fine, let them sink themselves... I get MORE upset when folks supposedly fighting w/ us start making a mockery of it for clicks."

The tweet sparked discussions about differences between Hilton and Signore. However, Andy Signore didn't take long to clear the air on the rumors. The Popcorned Planet host shared a post on X on August 8, stating that there is no fight between the two. He noted that he had supported Hilton against the "ridiculous whining of Blake Lively."

Andy Signore @andysignore Anybody who thinks @PerezHilton &amp; I are fighting?! 🙄 STOP. It’s all of YOU creating a BS fight. He’s a big boy &amp; I supported him yesterday big time against the ridiculous whining of Blake Lively. He absolutely IS a journalist. Shame on them. I don’t want beef with him - I just

Signore added that he wished Hilton had stopped "pissing off the judge." He also invited Perez Hilton for a "cross collab," saying they "need to unite" and declaring, "Blake is the enemy."

Andy Signore supported Perez Hilton against Blake Lively's lawyers' new claims

On August 6, Blake Lively's lawyers filed a new letter in court, accusing Perez Hilton of colluding with Justin Baldoni and creating more than 500 videos targeting her. Earlier in his motion to quash the subpoena, Hilton sought a protective order, citing his rights as a journalist.

However, the August 6 filing from Lively's team tried to prove that Hilton is not a journalist.

“On his various Platforms, Mr. Hilton does not hold himself out as operating as an independent journalist, nor does he purport to follow any of the tenets of independent journalism.” Lively’s lawyer claimed.

Reacting to the new filing in his August 7 YouTube video, Andy Signore stated that Hilton is a journalist, regardless of whether someone likes his style or not.

"And regardless of what you think of Perez, I will defend him tooth and nail; he is a journalist. He's been a journalist for years. Whether you like his journalism, well, I don't care. He's a journalist, and he has every right to call her 'Ku Klux Klan Khaleesi," Signore said.

In his August 10 YouTube video, Perez Hilton alleged that Blake Lively's lawyers had placed photos of his children on the public court docket, putting them at "real risk." He said that in his latest filing, he requested the court order Lively's lawyers to resubmit the motion without including details about his children.

