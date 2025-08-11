What’s the first role Pete Davidson will share with his baby one day?

Pete Davidson is currently expecting a baby with his model girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account on July 16, 2025. A week later, the Saturday Night Live alum broke his silence and said during the New York premiere of The Home that he was &quot;very, very happy&quot; with the baby news.Now, in an exclusive interview with People, the comedian shared how much he's been looking forward to spending some time with his kid in the future. He also revealed what the first on-screen work he wanted to show his baby one day was, when asked by the outlet about it.&quot;I know I'll show Dog Man, that's for sure,&quot; the comedian said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDog Man is one of the comedian's latest projects, which came out on January 31, 2025. Davidson voices Petey the Cat in the movie, the intelligent but manipulative arch-nemesis of the titular character, voiced by Peter Hastings. Based on Dav Pilkey's graphic novel series, Dog Man follows a human police officer who was fused together with his faithful canine companion after getting injured.&quot;I've never been more excited for anything&quot; - Pete Davidson on expecting his first child with Elsie HewittSince confirming that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, Pete Davidson has been open to the public when it comes to sharing his feelings about becoming a father. The comedian is currently on a press run to promote his latest movie with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer, The Pickup.On August 6, he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote his Prime Video movie, and during the interview, he and Meyers got to talking about him and Hewitt expecting their first kid.&quot;I'm stoked. I can't wait. Let's go! I'm so excited. I've never been more excited for anything,&quot; Davidson said, when Meyers asked him how he was feeling about his impending fatherhood.Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, and Eddie Murphy at the world premiere of The Pickup (Image via Getty)Seth Meyers also asked Pete Davidson if his The Pickup co-star, Eddie Murphy, who has ten children, shared any parenting advice with him. Davidson said that Murphy told him that he had &quot;no advice&quot; for him and that he was on his own.&quot;He was like, you know, 'You can't tell anyone how to [be a father]. You're gonna do your own thing,'&quot; Davidson said, recalling the conversation.However, Pete Davidson did previously share that Eddie Murphy had told him how becoming a father would greatly impact his life. He told Extra in a July 27 interview that Murphy told him how fatherhood would change his life, but that he was going to love it and that he would be good at it. He added that it was a &quot;cool thing&quot; to hear from his idol.Davidson also shared some great examples of parenthood from his other The Pickup co-star, Keke Palmer, who he said had just given birth to her baby when they were shooting. He recalled how Palmer had her baby on set and how she would &quot;run over&quot; and play with the kid in between takes, which made him realize that working and being a parent could &quot;co-exist in both worlds.&quot;The Pickup is now streaming on Prime Video, starring Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy as armoured truck drivers who get caught up in an ambitious robbery scheme by Keke Palmer's character, the leader of a criminal group.