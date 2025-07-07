How did Keke Palmer get her sculpted post-baby body without Ozempic?

Keke Palmer shared her secret for keeping a sculpted physique after having a baby. For the unversed, she's 31 years old and is a mother of a two-year-old son, Leo, whom she shares with her ex Darius Jackson.

In an exclusive interview with People during the Essence Fest on Sunday, July 6, 2025, Keke Palmer said that she maintained her toned body after giving birth because of Pilates. She said,

"I'm a Pilates girl down, I don't care. It's the Pilates. And I need people to know it doesn't matter what that scale says. It matters about the muscles. That's what I love about Pilates. It doesn't matter what your size is, your body is going to be snatched with Pilates."

She told the outlet that waking up in the morning and getting active before going to work was the biggest thing that helped her maintain a toned body. However, she also admitted that the process was "really, really hard" and can take several years to achieve, but it's important to "get back to yourself after the baby."

Keke Palmer said that her physical transformation only happened when her son turned two. She explained,

"I felt like I was able to just start thinking about me a little bit more seriously because before then, it was just really hard."

Palmer gave birth to her son in late February 2023, a milestone she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram.

"It is a mentality": Keke Palmer on getting back to herself after giving birth

Whether it's about staying active in the morning before going to work or following a nutrition plan, Keke Palmer told People that keeping her mind focused on her goal is the key. She said,

"It is a mentality and it's really just about knowing what our goals are. I think for me, I really wanted to be strong and active in whatever way that meant for me."

The One of Them Days star said that she owed her consistency towards her goals in knowing that she had time to dedicate to herself. And while Pilates was what helped her achieve a post-baby snatched physique, Palmer said that any activity can help do "wonders," whether it's dance class, yoga, cycling, or any other class.

Palmer also advised anyone who is on the same journey as her to make their own meals. While she admitted that the process can be "a lot," she swears by it. According to her, meal prepping and knowing what she puts in her food "does wonders." She added,

"Making your own meals, keeping it consistent with some type of activity—it really does transform your body."

But it's not all about having a strict workout or nutrition plan. Keke Palmer said that there is also "fun stuff" to do, like staying active while playing games with her kid. It could be playing tennis or pickleball, going swimming, or walking around the amusement park with her baby.

Keke Palmer is starring in a new comedy action film with Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, The Pickup, which will premiere on Prime Video on August 6.

