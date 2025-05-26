From Elvis to unrecognizable: Austin Butler stuns fans with major body transformation for next role

Darren Aronofsky's new thriller, Caught Stealing, just dropped its official trailer, and Austin Butler looked unrecognizable in it. After his transformation as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biographical drama Elvis, Butler stars as a hard-luck ex-baseball player who becomes a target of underworld thugs in the new movie.

Sony released Caught Stealing's official trailer on Wednesday last week, May 21, 2025, showing Austin Butler's Hank Thompson on the run after getting embroiled in the criminal underworld of 1990s New York City. The Elvis star is serving looks, showing off his physical transformation for the role of a former baseball phenom.

As seen in the 2.5-minute trailer, Austin Butler showed off his chiseled physique. In one of the scenes, where he is captured by what appears as the thugs who are after him, Butler's character is seen topless and only wearing boxers while being held at gunpoint on a couch.

More of his sculpted body was featured at some point in the trailer. There's one with him sporting a button-down shirt with all the buttons unfastened, giving fans a glimpse of his toned abs. Another one is during an intimate bedroom scene with his romantic partner in the movie, played by Zoe Kravitz, where he's again down only in his underclothes and a baseball cap.

Versions of screenshots from the trailer have been circulating on social media, with fans being left in awe of Austin Butler's physical transformation for Caught Stealing.

Austin Butler stars in the adaptation of Charlie Huston's 2004 novel, Caught Stealing

Based on Charlie Huston's 2004 novel of the same name, Caught Stealing stars Austin Butler as Hank, whose former baseball phenom life has evolved into a mundane existence. Life's good—he works at a New York dive bar and has a great girl (Zoe Kravitz) in his life. His life is a little mundane but good, until his punk-rock neighbor, Russ (Matt Smith), asks him to pet-sit his cat for a few days.

What first appears as a neighborly thing to do sends Hank into the middle of the dangerous underbelly of New York's criminal world. A motley crew of threatening gangsters all want a piece of him, and he doesn't know why. Despite not knowing why he's now the target of various criminal factions, Hank must navigate the criminal world and somehow survive.

While Huston's book was set in September 2000, director Darren Aronofsky decided to bring the movie adaptation a few years back in 1998. Teasing about what fans can expect from the movie, he told Vanity Fair in an interview published on April 29, 2025:

"There are lots of weird characters and lots of weird sub-stories going on. But I think it's very much a crime caper."

He also said that he tried to bring the "best actors in the world" for the genre film, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King, Bad Bunny, Griffin Dunne, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more. Meanwhile, Huston wrote the script for the film.

Darren Aronofsky and Austin Butler's Caught Stealing is coming to movie theaters on August 29, 2025.

