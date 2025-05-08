The Studio season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Does Zoë Kravitz thank Matt in her acceptance speech?

The Studio season 1 episode 8, titled The Golden Globes, aired on May 7, 2025, on Apple TV+. Alex Gregory wrote the episode, which was directed by the show's co-creators, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The episode takes place entirely at the Golden Globe Awards where the Continental Studios-backed film Open is nominated in the 'Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' category.

Matt gets obsessed with getting Zoë Kravitz, the film's director, to thank him in her acceptance speech.

After initially refusing, she does mention him at the end of her speech, but her mic gets cut off at that very moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Studio season 1 episode 8.

Matt's experience at the Golden Globes in The Studio season 1 episode 8 explained

Patty Leigh and Matt Remick as seen in The Studio season 1 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Matt Remick heads to the Golden Globe Awards in The Studio season 1 episode 8 as his studio's film Open is nominated for the 'Best Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' award.

He explains to his mother that he cannot get personally nominated for the award as a studio executive, despite greenlighting the project.

But she insists he find a way to be named in the acceptance speech, if the film wins, so that she can show off to her friends.

Matt meets Patty Leigh on the red carpet, which, to their surprise, is taken over by influencers.

As the producer of Open, she stands to win a Golden Globe for the film as it is touted as a frontrunner to win in its category.

They settle down inside as Ramy Youssef begins hosting the ceremony. Matt notices Zoë icing him out and worries whether she will mention him in her acceptance speech.

Patty sympathizes with him as she understands it's the only way for a studio executive to gain recognition for their work on a movie. But, she discourages him from asking Zoë directly so as not to appear too needy.

He watches as several winners thank Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, in their acceptance speeches. Later, Sarandos confides in Matt that he has a specific clause in his contract, requiring the winners to thank him.

Zoë Kravitz and Seth Rogen as seen in The Studio season 1 episode 8 (Image via Apple TV+)

The studio head grows increasingly desperate to ensure Zoë names him in her speech. He approaches her publicist, Gabby, and even tricks the teleprompter operator into adding his name to the speech, which will be displayed on the prompter.

After his other attempts fail, Matt directly pleads with Zoë to mention his name onstage, but she refuses since she has carefully rehearsed the speech and does not want to get played off by going off-script.

Meanwhile, Zoë's agent, Mitch Weitz, tries to finalize another film deal, titled Blackwing, between Kravitz and Continental Studios.

After she gets upset over his request and considers backing down from the project, Matt offers her a lucrative financial deal to finalize the film.

At the end of The Studio season 1 episode 8, Zack Snyder announces Open as the winner for 'Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.' To Matt's surprise, Zoë thanks him for supporting the film from day one, however, she is played off just as she mentions his name.

What happens to Sal Saperstein in The Studio season 1 episode 8?

An image taken from The Studio season 1 episode 8 (Image via Apple TV+)

At the award ceremony, Sal Saperstein runs into his old friend, Adam Scott. The popular television actor happily tells Matt that he lived on Sal's couch for six months when he first arrived in Los Angeles almost 20 years ago.

When Adam wins the award for Best Supporting Actor, he thanks Sal spontaneously while accepting the award.

It becomes a recurring joke with Quinta Brunson, Aaron Sorkin, and Jean Smart also mentioning Sal in their acceptance speeches, just for laughs.

Matt feels jealous watching Sal have a blast and being named the 'MVP of the evening' by The Ankler.

After the award ceremony, Adam and Sal hit Jimmy Kimmel's after-party for a night of fun, while Matt heads back home dejected despite his film winning an award.

Watch all episodes of The Studio season 1 exclusively on Apple TV+.

