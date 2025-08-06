7 Movies to Watch If You Liked 'The Bad Guys 2'

The Bad Guys 2 brings back the beloved gang of changed criminals in yet another adventure filled with heart and humor. This animated sequel continues the story that viewers enjoyed in the former movie. The Bad Guys 2 blends comedy and action to appeal to adults and children alike.

The film demonstrates how friendship can transform people for the better. For viewers who enjoyed The Bad Guys 2, you might be looking for similar animated films. These films share themes of friendship, redemption, and adventure.

Each movie on the list offers something unique for the audience who loved The Bad Guys 2. From unlikely heroes and talking animals, these stories will remind the viewers why they resonated with The Bad Guys 2 in the first place.

The following seven films capture the equal spirit that makes The Bad Guys 2 engaging and entertaining.

The Wild Robot, Elemental, Fantastic Mr. Fox,

and four other movies to watch if you liked

The Bad Guys 2

1) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish follows the renowned cat on his most risky adventure yet. Puss discovers he has used up all his lives and only one is left. He embarks on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish to regain his lost life. The movie takes Puss through dark, magical lands and forests.

Along the way, Puss encounters old pals and new enemies. Kitty Softpaws accompanies him in the quest, and a therapy dog, Perrito, joins their group. The three characters form a unique team, and their friendship blossoms through each challenge.

This movie explores themes of friendship and mortality. Puss learns that life is precious and should not be wasted. He discovers that having friends turns fruitful in every moment.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish displays how a selfish character can learn to transform into a giving one. This theme mirrors directly with the fans of The Bad Guys 2.

2) The Wild Robot

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Wild Robot narrates the story of ROZZUM 7134, a robot named Roz who gets stranded on a wild island. Roz has to learn ways to survive in nature, and she accidentally adopts an orphaned gosling called Brightbill. Roz takes a nurturing role for the young bird.

The island animals are initially scared of Roz as they consider her a threat because she is a machine. However, as time flies, they learn she is around to help them, and Roz ends up learning their language and building strong bonds with creatures like Fink the fox.

The Wild Robot explores the themes of adapting and caring for others. The film shows how outsiders can seek their place in a place. These themes match the core of The Bad Guys 2 accurately.

3 ) Elemental

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Elemental is the story that takes place in Elemental City, where water, fire, earth, and air residents live as a unit. Ember is a fire element who works in her family's store. Wade, the water element, breaks into the shop by accident one day, and this leads to their unlikely friendship.

Their opposing nature keeps them at a distance, but they still connect emotionally. However, one connecting aspect in their lives is the family pressure they endure. Ember dreams of looking after her father's business, and Wade wishes to help the city. They form a team and embark on a mission to fulfill their dreams.

Elemental utilizes the connection of opposites to narrate a tale about acceptance. The movie proves that friendship has the power to overcome any challenges. This message resonates with the themes that make The Bad Guy 2 so unique.

The movie is available on Disney Hotstar for viewers to watch.

4) Dog Man

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Dog Man follows the adventures of a part-cop, part-dog hero. Dog Man embarks on a mission to protect the city from anti-heroes and troublemakers. The antagonist to this hero is Petey the Cat, a criminal mastermind.

Petey creates robots and lones to defeat Dog Man. However, Dog Man always manages to save the day. He uses his animal instincts and training to rescue the city people.

This film is based on a renowned children's book and employs light humor that appeals to young fans. Though Dog Man sometimes makes a blunder, he always sticks to the right thing. His heart is always in the right place, even when his plans fall apart.

Dog Man mirrors the theme of unlikely heroes like that of The Bad Guys 2. Both movies display that being unique is a strength and prove that heroes come in all sizes and shapes.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Fantastic Mr. Fox

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie is about a clever fox who used to steal from farms. He promises his wife to stop and start a family, but soon gets bored with the quiet life. Wanting one last adventure, he plans a heist against three cruel farmers. However, the farmers find out and declare war on all foxes.

Mr. Fox switches the heist to a protection mission from the angered farmers for his community and family. This film employs stop-motion animation where every character moves distinctly. The storyline explores themes of personal evolution and family responsibility. Mr. Fox eventually understands how his actions can alter the lives around him.

Fantastic Mr. Fox displays the main character attempting to leave his criminal past behind, which directly mirrors the journey in The Bad Guys 2.

6) Luca

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Luca narrates the story of a young sea monster who possesses the power to transform into a human boy. Luca lives beneath the water bodies with his family near the Italian coast. He develops curiosity about the world above the sea, but his parents forbid him from going to the lands of humans.

Luca meets Alberto, another sea monster who already spends time on land, and befriends him. Alberto teaches Luca how to live like a human. They also make friends with Gulia, a local girl who dreams of winning a triathlon race.

The three make a team and embark on a mission to fulfill the dream. Luca tries to conceal his identity from the townspeople, as Sea monsters are feared and hunted by humans. This film explores acceptance, friendship, and staying true to oneself. Luca discovers that his true friends accept him for who he is, which is how it should be.

The movie demonstrates how friendship can help overcome fear and challenges while allowing oneself to be oneself. These lessons connect to the heart of The Bad Guys 2.

7) Robot Dreams

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows an unlikely bond between a robot companion and a lonely dog. The dog builds the robot from a kit he orders from a TV ad, and they turn into friends. They explore the city, dance, and share joy.

One day, they go to the beach together, and the robot malfunctions due to salt water and sand. The dog fails to move his robot friends and helplessly leaves the robot behind. The robot stays there for all seasons.

Both recall their friendship while being apart, and the dog even tries to find new companions but misses his former friend and embarks on a mission to help his old friend.

Robot Dreams utilizes limited dialogue to narrate its story. The animation and music carry the narrative forward. The movie explores themes of loss, loyalty, and hope. These universal themes make it like The Bad Guys 2.

These seven movies mirror the themes displayed in The Bad Guys 2. Let us know in the comment section which of these are your favorites.

