7 Comedies to Watch if You Loved Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 has brought back the beloved characters that fans have been waiting for decades to see on screen again. The sequel delivers humorous moments that made the original sports comedy film a favorite in the first place.

For audiences who enjoyed watching Happy return to the golf course after his downfall, there are plenty of other comedies that offer similar entertainment and humor. Happy Gilmore 2 has been a hit due to its premise, underdog story, and physical comedy.

The comedy genre has produced various movies that feature similar themes of rivalry, sports, and characters overcoming challenges through abstract methods. Whether these feature golf or other sports or simply the same brand of humor, the below recommendations will satisfy the viewers' craving for more storylines similar to Happy Gilmore 2.

Comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Waterboy, and Hot Rod capture the essence of what makes Happy Gilmore 2 engaging and entertaining while also offering their different twists on familiar formulas.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Kingpin, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and four other comedies to watch if you liked Happy Gilmore 2

1) Billy Madison (1995)

Billy Madison showcases Adam Sandler in his most innocent and chaotic form, mirroring his portrayal in Happy Gilmore 2. The premise of the story follows Billy, a laid-back heir who is compelled to repeat every grade from kindergarten through high school to prove he can run his father's business empire.

Adam Sandler delivers the same type of outrageous humor physical humor that fans love in Happy Gilmore 2. The movie features unbelievable situations, a lot of physical comedy and immature behavior. Moreover, Billy's journey through the education system creates several opportunities for laughs.

The film echoes the underdog theme from Happy Gilmore 2, featuring an outcast hero who must overcome all challenges. Both movies showcase Sandler's ability to play lovable individuals who turn into winners from losers.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Waterboy (1998)

The premise of the movie follows Bobby Boucher (portrayed by Adam Sandler), a water boy for a college football team who discovers his hidden talent for tackling. This sports comedy shares various elements with Happy Gilmore 2, including an underdog protagonist who is good at an unexpected sport. The movie blends Sandler's signature humor style and football action.

The transformation of Bobby from a meek boy to a winning athlete reflects Happy's comeback in Happy Gilmore 2. The film includes comedic situations that viewers of Happy Gilmore 2 will acknowledge. The ensemble cast delivers memorable performances that enhance the overall comedy experience. Both movies feature main characters who deal with challenging situations to achieve success in sports.

The comic relief relies heavily on character-driven comedy rather than sophisticated humor. The audiences who enjoyed the sports comedy sequences of Happy Gilmore 2 will find similar satisfaction in the football-themed adventure movie.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Kingpin (1996)

The premise of this movie follows Roy Munson, a former bowling genius who lost his hand in a ball return accident and now coaches an Amish bowling sensation. This sports drama shares the same out-of-the-box humor and underdog narrative structure as Happy Gilmore 2.

The movie features Woody Harrelson serving excellent physical comedy throughout his acting. The bowling setting serves different opportunities for sports-related comic relief, similar to golf comedy in Happy Gilmore 2.

The film includes unconventional characters and situations that create consistent laughs. Both movies feature main characters who reclaim their previous glory in their respective sports. The comic style creates a balance between crude jokes and witty situation comedy.

The supporting characters add additional humorous moments and emotional depth in the narrative. For people who appreciate the sports comedy genre and liked Sandler's latest movie will find this exceptional adventure equally memorable and entertaining.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Dodgeball delivers the ultimate underdog main character, named Vince Vaughn, who leads a pack of misfits in a dodgeball tournament to protect their gym.

The movie shares the competitive sports theme that makes Happy Gilmore 2 so engaging to the viewers. Moreover, the film features an ensemble cast that delivers some of the most memorable dialogues throughout the running time.

Both movies showcase unlikely heroes competing against better-funded and skilled opponents. The comedy combines witty dialogue and physical comedy during outrageous situations.

Further, Ben Stiller's compelling performance in the negative role adds an exceptional contrast to the team of misfits. The fans of Happy Gilmore 2 will appreciate the matching themes of teamwork, perseverance, and different approaches to sports competition.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The premise of this film follows a NASCAR driver (portrayed by Will Ferrell), whose career takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a French racing rival.

The movie addresses themes of comebacks, rivalry, and personal growth through sports competition. Will Ferrell's performance delivers the same type of over-the-top character work that Sandler provides in his latest movie. The narrative includes plenty of physical comedy and outrageous racing elements. Both movies have protagonists who are compelled to overcome personal challenges to reclaim their power.

The ensemble cast delivers excellent comedic moments that enhance the viewing experience. The rivalry between Ricky Bobby and his competition creates similar high stakes to Happy's conflicts in Happy Gilmore 2. Audiences who enjoy sports comedies with larger-than-life characters will find this racing adventure entertaining and satisfying.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack remains the gold standard for golf comedy dramas, making it a crucial viewing for anyone who liked Sandler's movie. The movie features an ensemble cast including Chevy Chase, Billy Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield in a country club setting.

The golf course backdrop also delivers the right environment for comedic situations and class conflict. Both movies use golf as the driving tool that enhances the themes of personal achievement and social status.

The film includes memorable roles and quotable dialogues that have turned into comedy classics. The club's various personalities create multiple narratives that evolve throughout the film.

Caddyshack is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Hot Rod (2007)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Amazon Prime)

This movie features Andy Samberg as an amateur stuntman struggling to do daring action sequences to raise money for his stepdad's heart surgery.

The comedy shares the same unconventional setup that made Happy Gilmore 2 so engaging for the viewers. The movie focuses on an underdog main character pursuing an unlikely goal against overwhelming odds.

The film consists of elaborate stunt sequences that provide opportunities for both comedy and tension. Both of the movies feature main characters who deal with skepticism from others but stay dedicated to their goals. The ensemble cast adds layers of heart and humor to the overall narrative.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are the seven comedies to watch if you liked Happy Gilmore 2. Let us know in the comments section which one you liked the most.

