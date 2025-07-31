7 movies with the best opening scenes

Movies with the best opening scenes know how to get the viewer's attention fast, and these films do not wait around. They hook the viewers from the beginning. A great opening scene sets the tone for everything that follows, informing the audience of what kind of story they are about to watch.

Ad

Some films take time to build up, while others hit hard in the first few minutes. The best opening scenes make the viewers forget about anything else. The viewers lean forward in their seats and realize very early that they are watching something special.

Movies with the best opening scenes do more than entertain viewers. They form an entire world within minutes. They introduce characters without excessive revelations.

Therefore, seasoned directors understand this power. They craft these moments with vigilance. Every angle and every shot becomes crucial. The opening note of every story sets the tone of the movie. These opening scenes become legendary, and viewers quote them years later. They inspire other filmmakers to try even harder.

Ad

Trending

Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Social Network, The Dark Knight, and four other movies with the best opening scenes

1) Scream (1996)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Miramax, Dimension Films)

Movies with the best opening scenes often surprise their viewers, and Scream does exactly this. The movie starts with a routine phone call from a young woman home alone. The caller seems calm at first but ends up asking threatening questions.

Ad

The conversation feels a bit playful. But then everything changes. The caller's voice gets intense. The questions turn into threats. Drew Barrymore's character learns she is in actual danger. The conversation turns into a deadly game. The stakes get higher with every passing second.

This opening scene transformed horror movies forever. It indicated that famous actors can be killed off too soon and that no one is safe. The scene blends genuine terror and comedy. It makes fun of horror movies while being scary in itself. The film with the best opening scene often breaks expectations like this.

Ad

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) The Social Network (2010)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Sony Pictures Releasing)

Not all movies with the best opening scenes require action and violence. The Social Network proves this point with accuracy. The movie opens in a crowded setting where two college students are in a conversation. Mark Zuckerberg goes on a date with his girlfriend, Erica.

Ad

The conversation speeds up. The dialogue is clever and sharp, and Mark speaks in a confident manner. But he is also thoughtless and rude, as Erica tries to keep up with his rapid-fire words. She grows more irritated as the scene continues.

The breakup happens on the spot, and the viewers witness a conflict in the beginning. The scene displays Mark's personality in a highlighted version. He is socially awkward but brilliant. He fails to comprehend his effect on those who are hurt. And this opening sets up an intriguing tone among the viewers. Movies with the best opening scenes reveal character premise like this.

Ad

This movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Jaws (1975)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Universal Pictures)

Movies with the best opening scenes develop fear from ordinary moments. The movie's opening scene shows a beach party where young people look like they are enjoying their time around a bonfire, and one of the couples decides to take a swim. The girl jumps into the water first, and the camera pans on her as she swims beneath the water. The popular music starts to play, and the tension begins to build.

Ad

At that point, the girl abruptly vanishes from the water as the attack occurs very quickly. The boy on the beach fails to help her. The scene does not show the shark but leaves certain hints that spark the viewers' imagination.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Dark Knight (2008)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Movies with the best opening scenes can reimagine various genres. The Dark Knight opens with a bank robbery, which is unlike a typical one. The criminals in this opening wear clown masks. They follow a carefully orchestrated plan. With a twist, each robber starts killing other team members during the mission.

Ad

The Joker reveals himself at the end as he removes the mask with a sly smile. The scene displays his intelligence and cruelty. The robbery ends up succeeding, but at a terrible cost. This opening set a new standard for villain introductions in superhero films. To the viewers, it feels authentic and gritty. The shocking and brutal action in these movies, with the best opening scenes, transforms how viewers perceive familiar stories.

Ad

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Pulp Fiction

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Miramax Films)

Movies with the best opening scenes sometimes tend to start from anywhere. Pulp Fiction opens in a small diner. Two lovers sit in a booth while sipping coffee. They seem like simple customers at first. Then they start talking about robbing banks.

Ad

Their conversation comes off as too casual as they continue to discuss different types of robberies. They weigh the cons and pros of each crime. The dialogue feels realistic and natural. But it builds toward something huge.

The couple decides to rob the diner right now. They stand up and pull out guns. The scene ends just as the robbery starts. This opening hooks the viewers immediately. Movies with the best opening scenes make the audience wish for more.

Ad

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Paramount Pictures, Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Movies with the best opening scenes can work more effectively when the story seems like short adventures. Raiders of the Lost Ark starts in a jungle temple. Indiana Jones comes with his team. They are searching for a golden idol, and the temple is filled with deadly traps.

Ad

Jones moves carefully through each struggle and he uses his intelligence and skills to survive. The famous boulder chase occurs at the climax. He barely escapes with his life. The scene shows everything about his character arc. He is smart, brave, and a bit fortunate.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Goodfellas

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Movies with the best opening scenes can sometimes start with the climax. Goodfellas opens with three men in a car as they hear a noise from the trunk. They pull over to look in and find the driver in the trunk was trying to run away.

Ad

The men end up finishing the job in a violent manner and the narrator speaks directly to the viewer as a protagonist and explains how much he always wanted to be a gangster. The scene jumps back in time to display the beginning.

This opening sets the tone in a perfect manner, as it is violent but also darkly humorous. The narrator sounds proud of his criminal background, and this proves that movies with the best opening scenes often use a narrator to draw the viewers into their world.

Ad

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Movies with the best opening scenes prove that first impressions set the tone for the entire story, and these seven films establish an engaging manual for such narratives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More