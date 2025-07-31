Is an In Translation movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore releasing on Netflix? Viral poster debunked 

A recent Facebook post claimed that a new movie titled In Translation, starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, is set to drop on Netflix. Shared on YODA BBY ABY's page on July 29, the caption read:&quot;THEY'RE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN!!!&quot;The alleged film would see Adam Sandler as Jack, an American in Italy who cannot speak Italian. Drew Barrymore would reportedly play Sofia, &quot;a charming translator who brings order to his chaotic adventures.&quot;According to the viral post, the film would follow Jack and Sofia to a &quot;vibrant Italian festival&quot;, where their shared laughter would overcome language barriers and romance would bloom. The caption continued:&quot;Get ready for a wild ride through Italy's picturesque landscapes, rich culture, and hilarious misunderstandings.&quot;YODA BBY ABY's post claimed that In Translation would be released on Netflix in October, though a date was not provided. The post had garnered over 22K likes and shared more than 1.7K times.Regardless, the viral claim about the In Translation movie's Netflix release is false. The page YODA BBY ABY's intro on Facebook reads:&quot;I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical.&quot;It further mentioned that all content of the page is &quot;100% satire and fake news.&quot;The In Translation film starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler is not on its way to NetflixThere has been no official announcement by Netflix for an upcoming film titled In Translation, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Moreover, no credible reports exist to back the viral Facebook post.Neither of the two actors involved has shared anything about a new joint project as well. Adam Sandler's latest film venture is Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to the 1996 sports comedy released last week, on July 25. The film stars Modern Family fame Julie Bowen, Adam's daughter, Sunny, along with Ben Stiller, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, and others.Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler first starred together in the 1998 rom com, The Wedding Singer. The second time these two teamed up, it was for another popular romantic comedy, 50 First Dates, released in 2004. Their third movie, Blended, dropped in 2014.Although Adam and Drew have not worked together on another film since Blended, the actress revealed she would like to make another movie with him. In an April 2025 conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50 years old was asked whether she and Adam had plans for doing a movie together. &quot;I think so, as far as, I know so. That's a yes. And it's a matter of when, but I don't think it'll be too long,&quot; Drew said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReferring to the time gap between their last two movies, Drew explained she and Adam had always teamed up &quot;every 10 years.&quot; She joked:&quot;And we're running out of time. We're past 10 years at this point.&quot;Drew said she and Adam were &quot;on the search&quot; for the right project. She also mentioned she would love to work in a movie alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Regardless, no official news has come out about an upcoming film starring these actors.The viral Facebook post containing an In Translation movie poster can be inferred as fake.