Is there a new The Boys season 5 trailer? Viral video debunked

The Boys season 5 trailer is highly anticipated as the final part of the popular series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2026. A video claiming to be the first trailer for The Boys season 5 has been circulating on YouTube.

Posted by the YouTube channel Royal Trailer (@TrailerRoyal), the video has attracted 122K views and over 600 likes. It features Homelander's monologue and several clips from previous seasons.

However, viewers will be disappointed to learn that The Boys season 5 trailer is fake. The description on the YouTube channel confirms this and states the same:

"Kindly note, this video is a concept trailer created for artistic and entertainment purposes."

The Boys season 5 trailer has not been released online yet

As of July 28, 2025, no new The Boys season 5 trailer has been released for the global audience by Amazon Prime Video. The video from the Royal Trailer channel on YouTube is fan-made, with no official clips or information about the upcoming season.

The Boys season 5 trailer by the channel features Homelander speaking about power and the control he plans to unleash on the world, showcasing different clips of him from previous seasons. Focusing mainly on the antagonist, the trailer briefly shows scenes with Billy Butcher and his team fighting the Supes from earlier installments.

The content in the video includes scenes and moments from previous episodes and is not based on any verified news about the fifth season. The channel also provided details about the making of this video in the description, where it was stated:

"We've incorporated diverse effects, sound design, AI tech, and movie analytics to realize our vision. It's meant solely for artistic enjoyment and engaging the YouTube community."

The channel further clarified that the video, which was claimed to be The Boys season 5 trailer, was edited:

"The videos have been made with love by the Royal Trailer team. We do our own writing for the trailers, editing, sound design, VFX and thumbnail design - all to bring you the best concept trailer you can find online."

With fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the upcoming season, the official trailer has yet to be released on official platforms for audiences worldwide.

The Boys season 5 first look unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@theboystv)

In other news, the first footage of The Boys season 5 was shown to attendees at San Diego Comic-Con. It was shown on Friday, July 25, just before the Gen V season 2 panel wrapped up.

From intense sequences to cast appearances, the first look promised more action and adventure in the upcoming season. One highlight was a glimpse suggesting Homelander taking over America, calling it a "safer, more god-fearing nation."

Along with the returning cast—Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone, Jessie T. Usher, and others—several new faces were also seen. Supernatural stars Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki will be appearing in The Boys season 5, as hinted at by the clip screened at Comic-Con.

London Thor is set to connect her character, Jordan Li, with the Gen V universe in season 5. Executive producers Seth Rogen, Daveed Diggs, and Paul Reiser are also expected to join the new installment.

Stay tuned for more updates.

