Is Erin Moriarty in Gen V season 2? Details explored

Gen V season 2 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2025. The sophomore season of The Boys spin-off returns with expanded plotlines, new character conflicts, and direct crossovers with The Boys that deepen its ties with the original series.

One major development that has sparked curiosity is the return of Erin Moriarty as Starlight. And yes, she is officially part of Gen V season 2. The trailer reveals Starlight’s expanded involvement beyond a brief appearance, including a confrontation with Marie.

Starlight plays an important part at Godolkin University, where a new dean starts a program to create supes stronger than Homelander. As tensions grow between humans and supes, old secrets from the university’s past are revealed — and Marie Moreau ends up at the center of it.

Erin Moriarty returns as Starlight in Gen V season 2

Still from the trailer of Gen V season 2 (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Erin Moriarty’s character, Annie January, also known as Starlight, will play a pivotal role in Gen V season 2. This marks one of the most direct crossovers between The Boys and its spin-off so far. While her appearances in the first season of Gen V were limited to brief references, season 2 changes that entirely.

In the new trailer, Starlight appears in a tense scene with Marie Moreau, the main character of Gen V. She warns Marie, “You can’t stay on the run forever,” and reveals details about a secret Vought mission called Project Odessa. The moment hints that they may team up, linking Gen V more closely with The Boys.

With this reveal, Erin Moriarty’s presence in Gen V season 2 indicates a stronger narrative connection between Gen V and The Boys, with Starlight’s presence expanding her role beyond the original series. It confirms that the events at Godolkin are now inseparable from the greater narrative unfolding in The Boys. Starlight isn’t just passing through but is becoming a key player in the spin-off’s story arc.

Why Starlight’s role matters in the bigger picture

Starlight’s return connects directly to storylines introduced in The Boys, including unresolved conflicts involving Vought. First, it bridges the thematic and narrative gaps between the two shows. While Gen V initially positioned itself as a separate storyline focused on young supes discovering the horrors of Vought’s experiments, season 2 leans into the interconnectedness of the universe.

Starlight’s involvement ties directly into the aftermath of The Boys season 4, where she finds herself the last standing member of the vigilante group. Butcher has gone rogue. Hughie and MM are underground. And now, Annie is seeking new allies in Marie, who may hold the key to bringing down Homelander.

This crossover isn't accidental. In fact, Gen V season 2 is setting up storylines that will continue in The Boys season 5. With help from Starlight, Marie uncovers a secret program from the early days of Godolkin University. This program could have major effects on both shows.

New and familiar faces at Godolkin

Gen V season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Besides Erin Moriarty, several other familiar names from The Boys will appear in Gen V season 2. Chace Crawford returns as the Deep, and Nathan Mitchell reprises his role as Black Noir. Their presence further connects Gen V to the broader The Boys universe through recurring characters and shared plotlines.

New additions to the cast also shake up the dynamic. Ethan Slater, known for his upcoming role in Wicked, joins as Thomas Godolkin, the mysterious founder of the university. Hamish Linklater takes on the role of Dean Cipher, whose teachings promise to make supes stronger than ever before. With a new experimental program in play, the school’s sinister past is about to catch up with its students.

Still, Erin Moriarty’s Starlight plays a prominent role among the returning and new characters. As someone who has defied Vought and lived to tell the tale, she brings valuable experience to Marie and the rest of the returning students, Emma, Jordan, and Cate, as they prepare for a brewing war between supes and humans.

A look at Marie and Starlight’s dynamic

One of the most anticipated developments in Gen V season 2 is the partnership between Marie Moreau and Starlight. Both women have endured personal trauma, betrayals, and violence at the hands of a corrupt system. Their shared experiences make them ideal allies, and their relationship may be a central narrative thread involving shared personal struggles.

Marie’s growing powers have sparked speculation that she might be the one to eventually challenge Homelander. Starlight’s guidance could be crucial in helping Marie harness her abilities. Or at least understand the moral weight of using them.

The trailer suggests a developing mentor-mentee relationship that could influence events in The Boys season 5. If Marie becomes a part of Butcher’s crew, it might shift the balance of power in ways that fans haven't seen before. While speculation runs wild, the trailer makes it clear: Starlight is not just a guest star. She’s a driving force in the narrative.

Gen V’s universe is expanding

Since its debut in 2023, Gen V has been praised for its gritty take on superhero adolescence. It offered a more contained story within the chaotic world of The Boys, focusing on personal trauma, identity, and the price of power. Season 2 expands on the themes and connections introduced in season 1, drawing closer ties to The Boys.. The show is expanding, and that includes its characters, its stakes, and its connections.

Erin Moriarty’s inclusion is a clear sign of this evolution. The storyline no longer isolates itself from the greater Vought conspiracy. Instead, it dives deeper. Season 2 explores the very roots of Godolkin University, revealing its role in shaping supes into weapons for corporate use.

This expansion also affects how audiences will consume both shows. Originally marketed as two separate stories, Gen V and The Boys are becoming two halves of one larger narrative. Viewers who want the full picture will now need to watch both series, starting with Gen V season 2 as it lays the groundwork for what's to come.

With major ties to Homelander and Vought, Gen V season 2 is no longer a side story but a crucial chapter in the franchise, setting the stage for its future when it premieres on September 17, 2025.

