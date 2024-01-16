“Girls need to stop messing with their faces” – UFC veteran highlights Erin Moriarty’s transformation post-plastic surgery

A UFC veteran recently weighed in on photos of Erin Moriarty's transformation and shared his thoughts on women undergoing plastic surgery.

Podcaster Royce Lopez got the conversation started as he shared before and after photos of the actress to his X account. He suggested women figure out what the root cause of their problem is before making any rash decision to undergo plastic surgery and questioned why they would want to do so. He wrote:

"Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what's wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this? This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys...she was already very pretty."

The tweet caught the attention of former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields, who agreed with the podcaster and noted that the 29-year-old actress looked a lot better before. He suggested that women think twice before undergoing plastic surgery to their face and mentioned that the outcome doesn't usually measure up to expectations. He wrote:

"She's clearly better looking before getting any work done and this is generally the case. Girls need to stop messing with their faces."

When is the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference?

A week after kicking off their 2024 event schedule, the UFC returns to Toronto, Canada for the first pay-per-view event of the year.

The promotion recently announced the exciting events that will be taking place ahead of UFC 297, which includes signings with Frankie Edgar and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, the ceremonial weigh-ins, and the pre-fight press conference. The highly-anticipated press conference is scheduled to take place at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre this Thursday at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Headliners Dricus du Plessis and middleweight champion Sean Strickland are among the fighters advertised, which will make for quite an interesting exchange ahead of their title fight.

