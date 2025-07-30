7 animated shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s 7 Bears

7 Bears is a French animated comedy from the acclaimed studio Folivari, made in partnership with Cube. Directed by Guillaume Rio and led by showrunner Robert Vargas, the series brings Folivari’s signature storytelling and humor to a global audience.

A well-meaning but clumsy group of bear siblings sets out to become heroes by assisting fairytale characters in need. However, their efforts frequently lead to unintended and chaotic consequences.

If viewers enjoyed 7 Bears for its playful take on teamwork, chaotic problem-solving, and quests in fantastical settings, here are seven other animated shows that strike a similar balance of humour and misadventure.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Wolf King

Wolf King is a British animated epic fantasy-adventure series (Image via Netflix)

Wolf King is a British animated epic fantasy-adventure series based on the Wereworld novels by Curtis Jobling, who wrote six of the eight episodes. The series, produced by Lime Pictures and starring Ceallach Spellman, premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2025.

In a land once subjugated by werelords, 16-year-old Drew Ferran realizes he is the last member in a long ancestral line of werewolves. Drew must challenge the oppressive Lionlords and reclaim the throne as the true Wolf King.

Like 7 Bears, Wolf King explores the journey of unlikely heroes, with Drew Ferran embracing his destiny in a fantasy world filled with peril and purpose.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory follows a team whose good intentions lead to chaos and surprises (Image via Netflix)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is a sci-fi action-adventure animated series on Netflix and the second TV installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. It directly follows Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022) and is set before and during the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Six years after the events of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, “The Nublar Six” reunite. They embark on a mission to uncover a global conspiracy that endangers both dinosaurs and humans while uncovering the truth about one of their own.

Much like the chaotic adventures in 7 Bears, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory follows a tight-knit group whose mission to do good often spirals into challenges and unexpected twists.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) WondLa

WondLa is an animated sci-fi fantasy based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s trilogy (Image via Apple TV+)

WondLa is an animated sci-fi fantasy series based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s book trilogy and produced by Skydance Animation. Developed by Bobs Gannaway, the show features voice performances by Jeanine Mason, Teri Hatcher, Brad Garrett, and others.

The story follows Eva, a curious teen raised in a tech bunker by a robot caretaker. When her home is attacked on her 16th birthday, she escapes to the alien world of Orbona. With help from a giant tardigrade named Otto and a grumpy alien called Rovender, Eva begins a journey to uncover the truth about her past and the fate of humanity.

7 Bears and WondLa both center on quests led by curious and determined protagonists exploring unfamiliar worlds and forming bonds across species.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

4) Lost Ollie

A lost rabbit toy, Ollie, ends up in an antique shop’s lost and found (Image via Netflix)

Lost Ollie is a live-action/animated Netflix mini series created by Shannon Tindle, based on William Joyce’s 2016 book Ollie’s Odyssey.

A rabbit toy named Ollie ends up in the lost and found of an antique shop. He recalls being separated from his best friend, Billy, and with only fragments of memory, sets out on a journey to reunite with him. Along the way, he gradually recalls cherished moments with Billy and his family, as well as the hardships they faced.

With its emotional narrative and animated appeal, Lost Ollie mirrors 7 Bears in its focus on characters motivated by loyalty, meaningful relationships, and a journey of self-discovery.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

5) The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

Ted Templeton returns as Boss Baby, teaming up with Tina to protect babies’ place in the world (Image via Netflix)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib is an animated comedy series created by Brandon Sawyer for Netflix and produced by DreamWorks Animation.

A follow-up to The Boss Baby: Family Business and loosely based on Marla Frazee’s books, it follows Ted Templeton as he returns to his role as Boss Baby, teaming up with his niece Tina to tackle challenges that threaten babies’ share of adult love and attention.

Both The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib and 7 Bears blend humor with quirky teamwork, as their characters tackle absurd problems with unpredictable, often chaotic results.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

6) Zig & Sharko

Zig & Sharko is a French animated slapstick comedy (Image via Netflix)

Zig & Sharko is a French animated slapstick comedy created by Olivier Jean-Marie and produced by Xilam Animation.

The show follows Zig, a hungry hyena, as he repeatedly tries to catch Marina the mermaid, while Sharko, a protective shark, thwarts his every plan. Bernie the hermit crab often aids Zig, resulting in nonstop comedic chaos.

Fans of 7 Bears will appreciate the zany slapstick humor and misadventures of Zig & Sharko, where well-meaning efforts often result in hilarious failure.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

7) All Hail King Julien

All Hail King Julien is an animated series from DreamWorks Animation (Image via Netflix)

All Hail King Julien is an animated series from DreamWorks Animation, serving as a prequel to the Madagascar films. Featuring familiar characters like King Julien, Maurice, and Mort, the show explores events leading up to the original movie, making it the second series based on the franchise.

With help from Maurice, bodyguard Clover, and fanboy Mort, Julien introduces chaotic reforms that lead to both breakthroughs and blunders, all while his scheming uncle secretly plans a comeback.

Similar to the unpredictable leadership antics in 7 Bears, All Hail King Julien centers on a lively monarch whose spontaneous choices lead to comedic chaos and surprising growth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch 7 Bears, streaming now on Netflix.

