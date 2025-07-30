10 best short anime movies under 90 minutes 

Everyone loves a great anime story that doesn’t take all night to finish. The anime world is filled with super-long series, but a few smart studios deliver complete, high-impact movies in under ninety minutes.

These shorter films prove that big feelings, cool worlds, and memorable characters can appear in a snack-sized run time. From tear-jerkers to dreamy magic tales, these short anime movies under 90 minutes have a special power. They dive into a feeling quickly, wrap it up fast, and leave a lasting impact.

The ten short anime movies below fit a busy schedule, yet each offers a full cinematic punch.

10 must-watch short anime movies under 90 minutes

1. Grave of the Fireflies – 88 minutes

Grave of the Fireflies (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Set in the last days of World War II, Grave of the Fireflies follows Seita and his little sister Setsuko as they struggle to survive after losing their mother in an air raid. Cut off from help and pushed to the edges of a collapsing city, the siblings live in an abandoned shelter surrounded by flickering fireflies.

The story shows how kindness becomes rare when people are pushed past their limits. Despite its brief length, the film builds a deep bond with its lead pair through gentle scenes of play and painful scenes of hunger. Soft water-color art and quiet music add warmth, making the final turns hit even harder.

Longtime fans often rank it as the most moving anti-war film ever, while newcomers still walk away stunned in under an hour and a half.

2. Perfect Blue – 81 minutes

Perfect Blue (Image via Madhouse)

When pop idol Mima quits singing to chase a serious acting career, her image spins out of control. Creepy letters, a stalker site, and sudden murders blur reality and push her mind toward a breakdown. Perfect Blue uses fast cuts and background screams to mirror Mima’s growing panic.

Director Satoshi Kon layers mirrors, stage sets, and television screens so the viewer also loses track of what is real. Supporting voices from her manager and old idol group add extra pressure and guilt. At a lean 81 minutes, the movie grips the viewer like a quick pop song that turns into a nightmare before the final note.

3. Hotarubi no Mori e – 44 minutes

Hotarubi no Mori e (Image via Brain's Base)

During a childhood visit to the mountains, young Hotaru Takegawa meets Gin, a quiet spirit boy hidden behind a mask.

A soft rule keeps them apart: if Gin ever touches a human, he will vanish forever. Each summer, the girl returns to the forest, growing older while he stays the same age. The short runtime still finds space for gentle walks, sparkler games, and quiet talks under trees.

Soft colors and slow music paint the kind of summer magic most viewers can almost smell. When the final season arrives, the story packs a heartbreaking farewell into its last minutes, proving that brevity can boost emotion instead of limiting it.

4. 5 Centimeters per Second – 63 minutes

5 Centimeters per Second (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Told in three short chapters, this film traces the drifting romance between Takaki and Akari from elementary school snow days to lonely adult commutes. Cell-phone messages lose their charm, train schedules miss their chance, and cherry blossoms drift like slow goodbyes.

Each chapter feels like a short visual poem with real emotion. 5 Centimeters per Second is a single anime film with three connected parts. Director Makoto Shinkai fills every scene with photo-level skylines, dazzling lights, and tiny hand details. The pace reflects real life, close at first, then drifting apart over time.

With only an hour on the clock, the story closes on a wistful melody that haunts long after the screen fades.

5. My Neighbor Totoro – 86 minutes

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

While their mother recovers in a rural hospital, sisters Satsuki and Mei explore the giant camphor tree next to their new country house.

They meet Totoro, a giant furry forest spirit who loves umbrellas, bus stops, and flying tops. Simple daily chores turn into mini-adventures, like growing a garden overnight or chasing a dust bunny. Hayao Miyazaki keeps the story light, focusing on laughs, nature sounds, and kid-scale wonder.

The short length of My Neighbor Totoro lets every scene feel like playtime rather than plot homework. Gentle rain, cicada buzz, and Totoro’s deep yawn create a one-hour vacation from worry, making this classic perfect for all ages.

6. Voices of a Distant Star – 25 minutes

Voices of a Distant Star (Image via CoMix Wave Inc.)

Mikako joins a space force mission while her friend Noboru stays on Earth. Cell-phone texts now travel light-years instead of blocks, so each message shows months or even years apart on the clock. A single twenty-five-minute burst explores love strained by vast silence and starlight.

Director Makoto Shinkai animated most shots on his home computer, mixing shuttle cockpits with empty cityscapes. The contrast between giant mecha battles and tiny phone screens keeps the emotion close. Voices of a Distant Star delivers a sci-fi punch with a very real long-distance relationship ache baked inside.

7. Cat Soup – 34 minutes

Cat Soup (Image via J.C.Staff)

In a dreamworld of melting clocks and vampire circus acts, a little cat named Nyatta and his sister travel together in search of her missing soul. Along the way, they meet a pig at a butcher shop, a bird that eats time slices, and oceans made of sand.

The story trades a traditional plot for a surreal and visually experimental journey. Rough art, splashes of red, and odd sound beats create a mix of cute and creepy. Though only half an hour, every scene feels like flipping through a surreal picture book at lightning speed.

People who love off-beat visuals and open endings will find Cat Soup one of the best late-night short anime movies.

8. Little Witch Academia (2013) – 26 minutes

Little Witch Academia (Image via Trigger)

At a secret school for young witches, clumsy student Akko hopes to shine in the annual magic parade. She sneaks into the forbidden treasure room, grabs the legendary Shiny Rod, and accidentally unleashes a giant monster on campus. Fast spells and friendship beats fill the half-hour with color and spark.

Studio Trigger stamps every spell circle with bright reds, bold strokes, and bouncy slapstick. Quick giggle moments ride side by side with genuine heart as Akko learns that belief can matter more than raw talent. This compact pilot became so popular that it later sparked a follow-up film and a full series.

9. She and Her Cat – 4 minutes

She and Her Cat (Image via CoMix Wave Inc.)

Seen through the calm eyes of a quiet cat, this micro film narrates small days shared with his female owner. Raised dishes, ticking clocks, and window light become poetic pieces of a simple life. The cat’s gentle voice speaks of love, comfort, and the small privileges of sharing space.

Director Makoto Shinkai created the short entirely in black-and-white, giving every shot a sketch-like warmth. At only four minutes, it still earns soft sighs and smiles from viewers who know how a pet can feel like family. Few short anime movies capture a peaceful, everyday moment as gently as this one.

10. The Garden of Words – 46 minutes

The Garden of Words (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

On rainy mornings, high school student Takao, who dreams of becoming a shoemaker, skips class to sketch shoes in a Tokyo park gazebo. He meets Ms. Yukari, a reserved woman who also hides from the world over shared canned coffee.

Each storm brings them closer, though neither wants to fully explain the pain that drives them out of doors. Near-photographic raindrops, city reflections, and color bursts mirror their slow thawing of hearts.

The short length of The Garden of Words means every scene owns a crisp mood: the hiss of rain, the splash of mud, the quiet click shut of a shoe sole. By the end of this, one of the best short anime movies, the story leaves a bittersweet feeling that stays with you.

Conclusion

Short anime movies prove that great stories do not need long seasons or huge budgets. In ninety minutes or less, these ten picks deliver tragedy, thrill, wonder, and warm laughs. Pick whichever mood fits the evening, hit play, and finish a full world before the popcorn bowl cools. Happy watching, add one (or all) to the list and enjoy the quick, bright magic.

