Happy Gilmore 2 makes history with record-breaking Netflix debut: Report

The long-awaited sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2 was released on July 25 on Netflix. It has now achieved widespread success and has reportedly made history with big viewership numbers within just days of its release.According to Variety, Happy Gilmore 2, which features Adam Sandler and a host of star-studded cast members, reportedly got 46.7 million views in three days. This makes it the biggest U.S. opening in the global streaming platform’s history. It also places the movie as Sandler’s biggest debut yet on Netflix.NUCLRGOLF shared the news on X. The caption of the post read:🚨⛳️🎬 #HISTORY — Happy Gilmore 2 amassed 46.7 million views in just three days, making it the biggest U.S. opening weekend in Netflix history. (Via: @Variety)The sequel features numerous cameo appearances from some of the biggest names in golf. World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and the most recent Grand Slam winner, Rory McIlroy, led a host of other golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas.PGA Tour icon John Daly also played a prominent character in the film. Additionally, golf influencers such as Paige Spiranac and Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, similarly made quick appearances in the movie.Bryson DeChambeau plays a round of golf with Happy Gilmore 2 lead actor Adam Sandler - “It’s an honor”Following the release of Happy Gilmore 2, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau played a round of golf with Adam Sandler at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club. He shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram showing highlights from the iconic round and wrote in the caption,“You’re not going to want to miss this one.”DeChambeau tagged his round with Sandler as one of his “favorite days on the course” and wrote that it was inspired by the character, Happy Gilmore.“Adam [Sandler] makes everything so much more fun. It’s an honor just to hang with a legend like him, but a full round of golf with Happy Gilmore? That’s the stuff of childhood dreams.”Image via Bryson DeChambeau’s Instagram/@brysondechambeauDuring the game, the iconic duo attempted to break 50 on the course, continuing in DeChambeau’s popular “Break 50” series on YouTube. The two enjoyed a fun round of golf, exchanging hilarious comments and making several references to Happy Gilmore 2. DeChambeau and Sandler had a bogey-free round and scored 22-under at the end of the day. The former even joked that he is going to change careers and is now going to trade golf for acting.The video now has almost five million views since it was released on the two-time major champion’s YouTube channel two days ago.