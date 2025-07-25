"I would trade one" - Scottie Scheffler reveals the one thing he would trade his Major championship for

Scottie Scheffler is one of the most successful golfers in the last couple of seasons, but there’s one thing he still dreams of: seeing the Dallas Cowboys win a Super Bowl. In a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the World No. 1 golfer said he’d happily give up one of his major championship titles to see his favorite NFL team lift the Lombardi Trophy.A lifelong Cowboys fan, Scottie Scheffler has been in incredible form this season, with four wins so far, including the PGA Championship and The Open. Yet even with his growing trophy collection, he admitted that a Cowboys title might bring even more joy.When asked if he’d swap a major championship for a Cowboys title, Sheffler said:&quot;Gosh, I don't know. I would trade one, for sure, for a Super Bowl.”He even joked that he’d trade 10 Waste Management wins for the Super Bowl title for his favorite football team, adding:&quot;I've been rooting for a Super Bowl for a long time as well. A lot of hard work has gone into cheering on the boys. Arguably, a lot more discipline in football than there is in golf.&quot;So far in his career, the 29-year-old has 17 PGA Tour wins, including four major titles. He also won an individual Olympic gold medal last year. Scheffler moved to World No. 1 on May 23, 2023, and has held that spot ever since. The Cowboys, however, haven’t had the same kind of success. Since their dominant Super Bowl run in the 1990s, the team hasn’t reached even a conference championship. They’ve managed just five wins and 13 losses in the playoffs in nearly three decades.Still, no matter how many golf titles he adds to his name, it’s clear that part of Scheffler is still waiting for one special win for his favorite football team.Scottie Scheffler clears the air on the Open Championship’s unexpected mic momentWhile Scottie Scheffler's win at the Open Championship was a historic one, securing his first Claret Jug and completing the third leg of his career Grand Slam, a hilarious moment from the tournament also went viral.During his round at Royal Portrush, a strange noise was picked up by live microphones as Scheffler took his shot on the 17th hole. The broadcast caught a clear fart sound right as he was swinging, leading to online speculation about who was responsible.Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, Scottie Scheffler confirmed that it was indeed him. He said:“Yeah, that was me. Oh, yeah. It was me.”Scottie Scheffler explained that long rounds and unfamiliar food can sometimes lead to surprises, especially with boom mics around.&quot;You’re out there for like six hours. You’re eating some different food over there. Some stuff’s gonna happen. You never know when the boom mics there. You never know what they’re gonna pick up.&quot;He added that fellow golfer Xander Schauffele later showed him the clip inside the clubhouse. He added:“He pulls up the video, and I see myself standing on 17 and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is.’”When asked to rate the moment, Scheffler joked:“It was good. It got a nice sound to it. We were outside. It was perfect.”Scheffler is skipping this week’s 3M Open, having already played 16 events so far this season.