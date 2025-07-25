  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • "That was me"- Scottie Scheffler admits to ripping a fart during The Open Championship 2025

"That was me"- Scottie Scheffler admits to ripping a fart during The Open Championship 2025

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:49 GMT
153rd Open Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler in the 153rd Open Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler won hearts with his fourth major title win at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush last week. He has made a surprising admission regarding a hilarious incident that happened during The Open.

Ad

As the major season finally came to an end last week, fans witnessed a lot over the four rounds of play at the British Open. However, when Scheffler was playing on the 17th hole, a mysterious noise interrupted the field.

Scottie Scheffler was spotted taking a swing, which landed the ball a couple of feet beside hole 17. However, just as he took the shot, live television heard a farting noise. It was hard to handle as the incident left the commentators in splits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following that event, speculations were high as most reports indicated it was probably a fan. Scottie Scheffler confirmed that it was none other than the golfer himself who was behind the surprising wind.

The World No. 1 appeared on Pardon My Take to talk with Big Cat and PFT Commenter, where Scheffer confirmed this openly. NUCLR Golf shared the news via a post on X:

"🙋🏼‍♂️⛽️💨 #WATCH — Scottie Scheffler admits to @PardonMyTake that he was the one who ripped a fart on the 17th at The Open: “Yeah that was me!”"
Ad
Ad

This happened on Thursday, during the first round of The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler ultimately ended up scoring an impressive birdie on that par-4 hole 17. He scored a total of five birdies in that round, finishing 18 holes at 3-under.

Scheffler executed a dominating performance at the Open Championship by taking up the lead after 36 holes of play at Royal Portrush.

When Scottie Scheffler admitted to his struggle in The Open

Scottie Scheffler had one of his biggest moments as he won the Claret Jug last week. However, this path was not easy for the PGA Tour pro, and the golfer expressed the difficulties he faced at Dunluce Links.

Ad

While talking in the press conference after the finals, Scheffler said to the media, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

"It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career. This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend.
Ad
"Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9."

Scheffler scored zero bogeys in the final round of the Open. He scored only one double bogey on the par-3 hole 8. The Texan pro finished Round 4 of the Open Championship at 3-under par 68.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications