Scottie Scheffler won hearts with his fourth major title win at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush last week. He has made a surprising admission regarding a hilarious incident that happened during The Open.As the major season finally came to an end last week, fans witnessed a lot over the four rounds of play at the British Open. However, when Scheffler was playing on the 17th hole, a mysterious noise interrupted the field.Scottie Scheffler was spotted taking a swing, which landed the ball a couple of feet beside hole 17. However, just as he took the shot, live television heard a farting noise. It was hard to handle as the incident left the commentators in splits.Following that event, speculations were high as most reports indicated it was probably a fan. Scottie Scheffler confirmed that it was none other than the golfer himself who was behind the surprising wind.The World No. 1 appeared on Pardon My Take to talk with Big Cat and PFT Commenter, where Scheffer confirmed this openly. NUCLR Golf shared the news via a post on X:&quot;🙋🏼‍♂️⛽️💨 #WATCH — Scottie Scheffler admits to @PardonMyTake that he was the one who ripped a fart on the 17th at The Open: “Yeah that was me!”&quot;This happened on Thursday, during the first round of The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler ultimately ended up scoring an impressive birdie on that par-4 hole 17. He scored a total of five birdies in that round, finishing 18 holes at 3-under.Scheffler executed a dominating performance at the Open Championship by taking up the lead after 36 holes of play at Royal Portrush.When Scottie Scheffler admitted to his struggle in The OpenScottie Scheffler had one of his biggest moments as he won the Claret Jug last week. However, this path was not easy for the PGA Tour pro, and the golfer expressed the difficulties he faced at Dunluce Links.While talking in the press conference after the finals, Scheffler said to the media, as quoted by ASAP Sports:&quot;It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career. This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend.&quot;Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9.&quot;Scheffler scored zero bogeys in the final round of the Open. He scored only one double bogey on the par-3 hole 8. The Texan pro finished Round 4 of the Open Championship at 3-under par 68.