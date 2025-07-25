“Still processing," Scottie Scheffler reacts to his dominant week at the Open Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler clinched the 2025 Open Championship title after putting up a dominating performance at Royal Portrush last week. Still basking in the aftermath of his victory, he shared a video on Instagram looking back at his performance.The World No. 1 golfer took the lead in the last major of the year from the second round and maintained his position until the very end. He shot five birdies and a double bogey in his final round, bringing his total to a winning score of 17-under 267.On Thursday, July 24, Scottie Scheffler shared a compilation of highlights from his final round at Royal Portrush. He captioned it,“Still processing last week at @theopen!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler’s victory at the Open Championship marked his second major win this year. He won the PGA Championship in May and, altogether, has claimed four PGA Tour titles this season.Scheffler’s first tour win of the season was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After winning the PGA Championship, he won the Memorial Tournament for a second time before winning the Open.The Ridgewood-born golfer has now won three out of the four major championships in professional golf. Should he claim the US Open title next year, he will join the elite group of Grand Slam winners who have won all four majors.Scottie Scheffler says that winning the 2025 Open Championship took a “high level” of mental focusDuring his post-round interview at Royal Portrush, Scottie Scheffler admitted that winning the tournament was no easy feat. He said,“I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this. It's taken a lot of work—not only a lot of work, but it takes a lot of patience. It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally. We did a really good job of staying in it all week.”The 17-time PGA Tour winner admitted that the course was challenging. Despite being firmly in the lead, he was prepared for anything to happen given the unpredictable nature of major championships.“You just don't know what's going to happen. So it doesn't ever really feel like the tournament's won sometimes until the ball is in the hole. Golf is a funny game. You've got to stay focused for the entire tournament. I did a good job of that,” he added.For Scottie Scheffler, it all boils down to putting his best foot forward on the course and being able to see his family immediately after. Whenever he wins a tournament, he looks for his wife because she’s the first person he wants to celebrate with. He lauded her as his best friend and thanked her for being his ever-present support system.