  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “Still processing," Scottie Scheffler reacts to his dominant week at the Open Championship 2025

“Still processing," Scottie Scheffler reacts to his dominant week at the Open Championship 2025

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:38 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
2025 Open Champion Scottie Scheffler - Image Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler clinched the 2025 Open Championship title after putting up a dominating performance at Royal Portrush last week. Still basking in the aftermath of his victory, he shared a video on Instagram looking back at his performance.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer took the lead in the last major of the year from the second round and maintained his position until the very end. He shot five birdies and a double bogey in his final round, bringing his total to a winning score of 17-under 267.

On Thursday, July 24, Scottie Scheffler shared a compilation of highlights from his final round at Royal Portrush. He captioned it,

“Still processing last week at @theopen!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the Open Championship marked his second major win this year. He won the PGA Championship in May and, altogether, has claimed four PGA Tour titles this season.

Scheffler’s first tour win of the season was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After winning the PGA Championship, he won the Memorial Tournament for a second time before winning the Open.

The Ridgewood-born golfer has now won three out of the four major championships in professional golf. Should he claim the US Open title next year, he will join the elite group of Grand Slam winners who have won all four majors.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler says that winning the 2025 Open Championship took a “high level” of mental focus

During his post-round interview at Royal Portrush, Scottie Scheffler admitted that winning the tournament was no easy feat. He said,

“I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this. It's taken a lot of work—not only a lot of work, but it takes a lot of patience. It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally. We did a really good job of staying in it all week.”
Ad

The 17-time PGA Tour winner admitted that the course was challenging. Despite being firmly in the lead, he was prepared for anything to happen given the unpredictable nature of major championships.

“You just don't know what's going to happen. So it doesn't ever really feel like the tournament's won sometimes until the ball is in the hole. Golf is a funny game. You've got to stay focused for the entire tournament. I did a good job of that,” he added.

For Scottie Scheffler, it all boils down to putting his best foot forward on the course and being able to see his family immediately after. Whenever he wins a tournament, he looks for his wife because she’s the first person he wants to celebrate with. He lauded her as his best friend and thanked her for being his ever-present support system.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications