  • Golf
  Scottie Scheffler's coach shares honest take on the World No. 1's 2025 season following Open Championship win

Scottie Scheffler's coach shares honest take on the World No. 1's 2025 season following Open Championship win

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:22 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler has had an outstanding 2025 season, winning two of the four golf majors. Despite having four wins in 16 starts this season, his performance has seen a drop compared to last year. Scheffler won seven tournaments in 19 starts in 2024, making cuts in his every start and finishing in the top ten in 16 of them.

While these statistics tell a different picture, Scottie Scheffler's coach, Randy Smith, claims that 2025 has been a lot better year for the World Number 1. Smith explained that his perspective stems from the fact that Scheffler entered this year with an injury. And overcoming that while still racking up four victories and 13 top ten finishes in 16 starts is a significant accomplishment.

Randy Smith was at SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio when he gave an honest take while analyzing Scheffler's season so far.

"Maybe on paper, so far on paper last year would probably be a bit better. This year for me is much better because he overcame a rough start with an injury. An injury, I might add, to probably the most important part of his golf game is the feel of his hands and how they go on the golf club and what he does with the shot."
Smith continued,

"There were some things he had to get through with that not to blame anything on an injury, which he has done better than I could ever imagine, and he has done nothing but get better from that. He's played even better on bigger stages this year, so far this year than he did last year, and his year isn't finished, so I would have to go with this year, you know, the two majors."
Randy Smith also believes that Scottie Scheffler has been hitting some excellent shots this season, which helps him stay focused on the ball and the game.

Randy Smith says that Scottie Scheffler goes "all in" on his shots

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In addition to the aforementioned statement, Randy Smith also discussed how Scottie Scheffler has been planning his game. The coach noted that the golfer normally maintains his form from shot to another and works all out to keep the ball in line and on the fairway.

Smith also reported that Scheffler remains on the fairway after taking a good 180-degree look at the complex and hole. The coach explained:

"I think he's doing things around the golf course. He's hitting appropriate shots more now than he was last year, and when I say appropriate shots, when he sees a shot, you know, when Scottie's hitting shots he's he takes it all in. He's not just Oh, what do you think front edge, good carry, good."

Scottie Scheffler has been a major threat in every tournament he has competed in, and if he keeps up his current form, he has a good chance of surpassing his on-paper stats from 2024. After all, there are five months left in the season.

