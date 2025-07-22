Golf analyst on Scottie Scheffler being labelled 'boring' for his dominating run

Scottie Scheffler won his fourth title of the year at The Open Championship 2025. The American golfer registered a four-stroke win at the Royal Portrush on Sunday, July 20, to lift the Claret Jug.He has been impressive on the greens in the last couple of seasons. He clinched seven titles on the PGA Tour last season, along with an Olympic gold medal, which brings his tally to 12 wins in the last two years. In a recent episode of Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio, golf analyst Jason Sobel opened up about Scheffler's performance and also talked about the current World No. 1 being labeled as &quot;boring&quot; by some people. He said:&quot;I know people have said 'he's kind of boring'. I understand the notion, but my response to that is this is kind of what golf is like....Scottie does what you're supposed to do when you stand on the tee box.&quot;I'm gonna put the ball either into that hole or as close as possible. That seems like a good strategy — try to put the ball into the hole. And Scottie did that better than everybody else this weekend.&quot;He further added:&quot;If you don't like watching Scottie Scheffler dominate by hitting fairways and greens and making putts, I'm not sure what to tell you. You might not like golf.&quot;At The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler started the game with an opening round of 68 and then carded the next three rounds of 64, 67, and 68 to settle with a score of 17-under and win the major.Earlier this season, he won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. Hw won two majors this season, and has previously won the Masters in 2022 and 2024.Scottie Scheffler makes a &quot;surprise cameo&quot; at The Tonight Show after winning The OpenFollowing his victory at The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with the Claret Jug. The Tonight Show shared a few pictures of the American golfer's appearance on a joint post with Scheffler on its Instagram account with a caption:&quot;@scottie.scheffler makes a surprise cameo fresh off his @theopen win tonight! #FallonTonight #TheOpen&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler wore a half-sleeve white shirt and grey pants and held The Open Championship's trophy in the first snap. The post also included a few candid snaps of the host of the show and Scheffler clicking a selfie with the trophy.Scheffler also shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing a few pictures of his The Open win.&quot;A W across the pond - this one is special! Sitting in so much gratitude for both the game of golf and my friends, family, and team,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScheffler also attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday after his victory.