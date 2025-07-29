"It was good, not great" – Analyst says Bryson DeChambeau fell short in Majors this season despite being the ‘most interesting player'

The final Major Championship of the season wrapped up less than 10 days ago, and nine-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau tied for 10th in the tournament. Following the conclusion of the long-awaited event, golf analyst Ryan Lavner gave an overall verdict on DeChambeau’s performance in the Majors this year.

Ad

The LIV Golf star missed the cut at the 2025 US Open. However, he had a great performance in the other majors, making the top-10 spot in the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship.

During an episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, the two golf analysts graded golfers' performances in Major tournaments this year. When it came to Bryson DeChambeau’s turn, Lavner gave him a B+, saying,

Ad

Trending

“He’s still, I think, the game’s most interesting player, but in the Major championships, it was good, not great.” [23:18]

Ad

The golf analyst spoke about DeChambeau’s miss in the 2025 Masters Tournament. He said that the two-time major champion could’ve been the “biggest star [on] the planet” had he beaten Rory McIlroy to claim the title. Instead, he disappointingly choked in the final round and suffered a “really deflating moment” to land at T5.

Still analyzing Bryson DeChambeau’s performance, Ryan Lavner applauded him for putting up a fight at the Open Championship. He gave him “the most credit” for starting with an opening round of 78 and making a huge comeback to finish at T10.

Ad

Lavner’s co-host, Rex Hoggard, also gave a similar verdict on the 31-year-old golfer. He said that he had high expectations for Bryson DeChambeau following his 2024 US Open victory. He then gave him an A- for his performance, saying that he did well, but failed to meet his expectations.

“I was really proud” - Bryson DeChambeau speaks on his performance in the 2025 Open Championship

Bryson DeChambeau was unable to make a single birdie during his first round at the 2025 Open Championship. His round was riddled with three bogeys and two double bogeys, and he carded 7-over 78 at the end of the day.

Ad

On day two, the three-time LIV Golf winner turned his game around with seven birdies and one bogey to card 6-under 65 in the round. He ended up making the cut and scoring a total of 9-under 275 across 72 holes, finishing eight strokes behind Scottie Sheffler, who clinched the title.

When speaking on his performance at Royal Portrush, Bryson DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports),

“It was a fun three days. I was really proud of the way I turned it around and gave myself actually some hope on the third round, after I was 3-under.”

Notably, DeChambeau has yet to win an Open Championship title since turning pro in 2016. So far, his best result in the tournament remains a T8 finish, which was in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More