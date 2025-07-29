"It was good, not great" – Analyst says Bryson DeChambeau fell short in Majors this season despite being the ‘most interesting player'

The final Major Championship of the season wrapped up less than 10 days ago, and nine-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau tied for 10th in the tournament. Following the conclusion of the long-awaited event, golf analyst Ryan Lavner gave an overall verdict on DeChambeau’s performance in the Majors this year.
The LIV Golf star missed the cut at the 2025 US Open. However, he had a great performance in the other majors, making the top-10 spot in the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship.
During an episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, the two golf analysts graded golfers' performances in Major tournaments this year. When it came to Bryson DeChambeau’s turn, Lavner gave him a B+, saying,
“He’s still, I think, the game’s most interesting player, but in the Major championships, it was good, not great.” [23:18]
The golf analyst spoke about DeChambeau’s miss in the 2025 Masters Tournament. He said that the two-time major champion could’ve been the “biggest star [on] the planet” had he beaten Rory McIlroy to claim the title. Instead, he disappointingly choked in the final round and suffered a “really deflating moment” to land at T5.
Still analyzing Bryson DeChambeau’s performance, Ryan Lavner applauded him for putting up a fight at the Open Championship. He gave him “the most credit” for starting with an opening round of 78 and making a huge comeback to finish at T10.
Lavner’s co-host, Rex Hoggard, also gave a similar verdict on the 31-year-old golfer. He said that he had high expectations for Bryson DeChambeau following his 2024 US Open victory. He then gave him an A- for his performance, saying that he did well, but failed to meet his expectations.
“I was really proud” - Bryson DeChambeau speaks on his performance in the 2025 Open Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was unable to make a single birdie during his first round at the 2025 Open Championship. His round was riddled with three bogeys and two double bogeys, and he carded 7-over 78 at the end of the day.
On day two, the three-time LIV Golf winner turned his game around with seven birdies and one bogey to card 6-under 65 in the round. He ended up making the cut and scoring a total of 9-under 275 across 72 holes, finishing eight strokes behind Scottie Sheffler, who clinched the title.
When speaking on his performance at Royal Portrush, Bryson DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports),
“It was a fun three days. I was really proud of the way I turned it around and gave myself actually some hope on the third round, after I was 3-under.”
Notably, DeChambeau has yet to win an Open Championship title since turning pro in 2016. So far, his best result in the tournament remains a T8 finish, which was in 2022.