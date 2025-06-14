Rory McIlroy boldly defends his refusal to media requests at the 2025 US Open: "I've earned the right"

Rory McIlroy has faced some criticism for repeatedly declining to speak to the media following his rounds at certain events. The PGA Tour veteran, currently competing at 2025 U.S. Open has finally opened up regarding the matter. In his latest statement, McIlroy has taken a firm stand.

Several of the best players in the world have struggled at Oakmont Country Club. As rounds of 2025 U.S. Open have gone on, some have even shown their frustrations with their play.

The issue of McIlroy deciding against speaking to the media after his rounds began at the PGA Championship, and came after his driver was deemed non-conforming. And McIlroy shared his thoughts on the issue, and spoke about his frustration with the media.

"It's more a frustration with you guys... I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do when it comes to speaking."

After making the cut at the U.S. Open, McIlroy spoke about his mindset at the event with regards to making the cut.

"Yeah, it's funny, like it's much easier being on the cut line when you don't really care if you're here for the weekend or not.”

Take a look at the post by NUCLR Golf, featuring Rory McIlroy's comments:

Rory McIlroy is currently competing in the third round of the 125th U.S. Open.

The PGA Tour pro carded a 4-over 74 round total on Saturday (June 14), scoring six bogeys and two birdies over the course of the round. While he teed off for the third round, his decision to turn down media requests was criticized by Brandel Chamblee on X.

Brandel Chamblee slams Rory McIlroy for avoiding media

Brandel Chamblee has long been a notable voice in golf. The golf analyst has gained traction for criticizing LIV Golf over the years. However, his recent take was on McIlroy.

As per Chamblee's post, he questioned the Northern Irishman's decision to not speak with the press, and claimed that it was a bad "long-term strategy".

Brandel also referred to examples in the past, where he recalled Tiger Woods' habit of always taking out time for interviews regardless of his performance.

"In my view, Rory has been the best with the media over the last 15 years, which makes his refusal to talk after his rounds at the last two majors so puzzling."

"Why have past greats been so generous with the media? Perhaps it’s out of a sense of duty, following a custom passed down to them by the players that came before them who understood that the debt you pay to those who elevated the game before you is by elevating the game for those who come after you."

Brandel Chamblee had previously criticized Rory McIlroy after the latter admitted to losing motivation. He firmly slammed the PGA Tour pro following his RBC Canadian Open performance and being "disorganized" with the game.

