  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • Brandel Chamblee gets honest about astronomical pressure on Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2025 Masters

Brandel Chamblee gets honest about astronomical pressure on Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2025 Masters

By Ira Deokule
Modified Apr 06, 2025 00:55 GMT
Texas Children
Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Houston Open (Source: Getty)

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee recently spoke about the immense pressure on Rory McIlroy's shoulders as he heads into the 2025 Masters next week. It is the only Major Championship that McIlroy has never won.

Ad

Chamblee mentioned on a podcast that no player this season will face as much pressure as the Northern Irish star will go through at the 2025 Masters.

"Nobody anywhere, anytime, all year will face as much pressure as Rory does arriving at Augusta National,"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

So far, the Northern Irishman has put up a spectacular show in the 2025 season. He has already won two PGA Tour titles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. Given this record, he seems to be in prime form to secure the elusive green jacket this year

McIlroy's best finish at the Masters came in 2022 when he placed T2. Scottie Scheffler had won the iconic tournament that year.

Ad

McIlroy hasn't won a Major Championship in more than a decade. He came very close to ending the drought at the US Open last year but eventually suffered a close loss to Bryson DeChambeau. If the World no. 2 wins at Augusta National this year, he will not only end this painful famine but also secure his first Masters win ever.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds at the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy and caddy Harry Diamond at the 2024 Masters (Source: Imagn)
Rory McIlroy and caddy Harry Diamond at the 2024 Masters (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Masters. He has +750 odds going in his favor (via CBS). However, he may face some stiff competition from reigning champion Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

The World no. 1 is currently leading the favorites table with +380 odds. Here is a look at the full odds and predictions for the 2025 Masters:

  • Scottie Scheffler +380
  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Collin Morikawa +1500
  • Ludvig Aberg +1700
  • Jon Rahm +1700
  • Bryson DeChambeau +2100
  • Xander Schauffele +2100
  • Justin Thomas +2400
  • Hideki Matsuyama +2800
  • Brooks Koepka +3100
  • Jordan Spieth +3200
  • Patrick Cantlay +3200
  • Tyrrell Hatton +3300
  • Joaquin Niemann +3300
  • Shane Lowry +3800
  • Tommy Fleetwood +3900
  • Will Zalatoris +4900
  • Cameron Smith +5000
  • Tony Finau +5000
  • Russell Henley +5500
  • Dustin Johnson +5500
  • Maverick McNealy +5500
  • Jason Day +6000
  • Viktor Hovland +6500
  • Tom Kim +6500
  • Sahith Theegala +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia +7000
  • Robert MacIntyre +7000
  • Wyndham Clark +7500
  • Sungjae Im +7500
  • Corey Conners +7500
  • Max Homa +7500
  • Sam Burns +7500
  • Sepp Straka +8000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +8500
  • Cameron Young +8500
  • Min Woo Lee +8500
  • Rickie Fowler +8500
  • Patrick Reed +9000
  • Justin Rose +10000
  • Max Greyserman +10000
  • Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
  • Sergio Garcia +12000
  • Davis Thompson +12000
  • Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
  • Adam Scott +13000
  • Si Woo Kim +13000
  • Brian Harman +13000
  • Keegan Bradley +14000
  • Taylor Pendrith +14000
  • Billy Horschel +15000
  • Thomas Detry +15000
  • Jake Knapp +16000
  • Nick Dunlap +16000
  • Thriston Lawrence +16000
  • Byeong Hun An +18000
  • Cameron Davis +19000
  • Harris English +19000
  • Phil Mickelson +20000
About the author
Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी