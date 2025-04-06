Brandel Chamblee gets honest about astronomical pressure on Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2025 Masters

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee recently spoke about the immense pressure on Rory McIlroy's shoulders as he heads into the 2025 Masters next week. It is the only Major Championship that McIlroy has never won.

Chamblee mentioned on a podcast that no player this season will face as much pressure as the Northern Irish star will go through at the 2025 Masters.

"Nobody anywhere, anytime, all year will face as much pressure as Rory does arriving at Augusta National,"

So far, the Northern Irishman has put up a spectacular show in the 2025 season. He has already won two PGA Tour titles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. Given this record, he seems to be in prime form to secure the elusive green jacket this year

McIlroy's best finish at the Masters came in 2022 when he placed T2. Scottie Scheffler had won the iconic tournament that year.

McIlroy hasn't won a Major Championship in more than a decade. He came very close to ending the drought at the US Open last year but eventually suffered a close loss to Bryson DeChambeau. If the World no. 2 wins at Augusta National this year, he will not only end this painful famine but also secure his first Masters win ever.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds at the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy and caddy Harry Diamond at the 2024 Masters (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Masters. He has +750 odds going in his favor (via CBS). However, he may face some stiff competition from reigning champion Scottie Scheffler.

The World no. 1 is currently leading the favorites table with +380 odds. Here is a look at the full odds and predictions for the 2025 Masters:

Scottie Scheffler +380

Rory McIlroy +750

Collin Morikawa +1500

Ludvig Aberg +1700

Jon Rahm +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +2100

Xander Schauffele +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3100

Jordan Spieth +3200

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Shane Lowry +3800

Tommy Fleetwood +3900

Will Zalatoris +4900

Cameron Smith +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Dustin Johnson +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Jason Day +6000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8500

Cameron Young +8500

Min Woo Lee +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Patrick Reed +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Sergio Garcia +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Keegan Bradley +14000

Taylor Pendrith +14000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Jake Knapp +16000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +19000

Phil Mickelson +20000

