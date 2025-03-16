"Dog shit final" - Fans express frustration after play in Round 4 of The Players Championship gets suspended

Round 4 of the Players Championship was suspended on Sunday (March 16) due to thunderstorms. The tee times had already been moved up by three hours as the storms were expected.

However, play was suspended at 1:15 pm ET on Sunday due to the weather. The PGA Tour posted the news on their X account.

Fans expressed their frustration at the news in the comment section. One fan wrote:

"What a dog shit final round honestly"

"Such a bummer" another fan wrote.

Several fans also criticised the TV broadcast that is currently showing replays of previous rounds.

"What is TV broadcast doing showing Friday? It’s stupid. Replay early round today, I’m sure many missed some of it," they wrote.

"nbc not even putting the "rain delay" icon up, showing 2nd round coverage... pathetic" a fan complained.

Some fans suggested that golfers should resume play in the weather.

"Lame, over abundance of caution is totally lame" one fan said.

"Professional golfers are such sissies! Let them play…scores might by go up but the best player will certainly emerge" another commented.

Many fans have been asking when the final round of the event will resume. Sunset on Sunday is expected to be at 7:35 pm ET.

Who is leading the suspended final round of the Players Championship?

Rory McIlroy at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy is currently holding solo lead in the suspended final round of the Players Championship. He has recorded a total score of 12-under after playing 11 holes on Sunday (March 16).

McIlroy has carded one eagle, three birdies and one bogey in his play so far. He is trailed by J.J. Spaun who had been one of the leaderboard toppers throughout the week, including Round 3 on Saturday.

At the time of writing, no update about resumption of play had been announced.

